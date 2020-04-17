BLUEFIELD — Plans for this year’s Cole Chevy Mountain Festival remain on hold while stay-at-home orders are halting any events that could draw a crowd and possibly expose people to the coronavirus.
This year’s festival was scheduled for May 29 through June 7, but whether it takes place will depend a lot on how long the state’s stay-at-home order and the need for social distancing remain in place.
“We are currently in a holding pattern,” said Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias. “It’s going to be dependent on the governor’s orders with regard to sizeable events.”
Planning for this year’s festival have been continuing. Disibbio said that ultimately, organizers would like for it to take place during its regular dates because of the existing contracts with entertainers, vendors, the James H. Drew Carnival and the city of Bluefield. Whether the schedule can start on May 29 will depend on whether stay-at-home orders will be relaxed.
“Hopefully with the flattening of the curve, the timeline for reopening will fall prior to a reasonable time in which we could continue to maintain our current schedule,” he said.
Even if local planners can go ahead with the annual festival, there will be a question about whether entertainers and other participants will be able to take part in it.
“It’s really going to depend on the coordination of calendars with the city, the carnival and vendors,” Disibbio said. “As you can probably guess, they’re not doing anything right now. Vendors are anxious to get back in operation because they’ve gone four months with no events due to the pandemic.”
