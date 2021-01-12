WELCH — Planning for more COVID-19 vaccination opportunities continued Monday as health authorities waited for more vaccine to arrive in the southern West Virginia counties of Mercer, McDowell and Monroe and the Southwest Virginia counties of Tazewell and Buchanan.
In Welch, immunizations with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were offered Monday at the Walgreens in Welch. It was among other vaccinations which have taken place in the county, according to Nursing Director Shannon Hardee of the McDowell County Health Department.
Staff and long-term residents at Welch Community Hospital have received their first vaccinations and are starting their second doses, Hardee said. Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the McDowell Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Gary.
“And then we have the Tug River and Family Health Care Associations, and they’ve been vaccinating 80 (years old) plus, and then the health department has done our staff, first responders and 10 of the 80-plus,” Hardee stated. “We did one drive-through clinic Jan 2 in downtown Welch and administered 80 vaccines that morning.”
McDowell County has not been receiving the large 500-dose quantities that some other counties have been receiving, she said. The health department has a call list which includes information such as the age of patients seeking a COVID-19 vaccination.
“When we get doses in, we start calling and filling those slots. In the health department, we’ve probably administered about 200, I would say,” she said. “And we’ve worked with both of those clinics, Tug River and Family Health. If we don’t have doses, we send (patients) to them and vice versa.”
Walgreens reached out to the McDowell County Health Department to let the staff there know that the pharmacy would be offering the Moderna vaccine. The vaccinations were for people 80 years old and older, plus first responders.
“They are looking to give them out and we are very grateful,” Hardee said. “The more people we can reach, the more people we can get vaccinated and the better off we’ll be.”
Walgreens media relations officials referred the Bluefield Daily Telegraph to a Jan. 6 press release. Company officials were not available for comment about the vaccine distribution in Welch.
Walgreens expects to complete the administration of COVID-19 vaccine first doses in skilled nursing facilities by Monday, Jan. 25. The company is also expanding access to vaccinations among assisted living facilities and additional vulnerable populations outlined by states and local jurisdictions as part of expanded distribution plans, company officials said. Company officials did not state when vaccinations would be offered at other Walgreens locations.
Two COVID-19 vaccination events were held last at the Mercer County Health Department and at the Brushfork National Guard Armory. No new vaccination events had been scheduled as of Monday.
“We do our best to give as much public notice as possible when a community vaccine is ready to be received,” health care officials said in a statement released Monday. “We could be given as little as 36 – 48 hours notice before the vaccines arrive. As soon as all arrangements are in place, we will release the information to our Facebook page and to the local media.”
Officials with the Monroe County Health Department said Monday that they often do not know when or how much vaccine the department will be receiving.
“We will notify the public via Facebook, as well as utilizing the Monroe County CODE RED emergency call system when vaccines are available for your age group. Calls will be taken and scheduled on a first come first served basis to create a fair system for our residents,” health officials said.
Notices about vaccine availability in Monroe County will be posted on Facebook. People can also call l 304-772-3912 to be registered for the CODE RED system or by going to https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/CEBC6BDE3A13.
In Virginia, the Cumberland Plateau Health District, which includes Buchanan and Tazewell Counties, continue to conduct closed “point of dispensing” (POD) COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout January, and will begin to vaccinate the first subgroups of Phase 1B essential workers priority groups, the Virginia Department of Health announced Friday.
The first 1B subgroups to be vaccinated over the next two weeks will include law enforcement, firefighters and hazmat workers, corrections and homeless shelter workers, K-12 school employees and childcare providers, according to a statement from the state Department of Health. The districts will work closely with employers to plan and provide COVID-19 vaccine for employees in the Phase 1B subgroups. These individuals will be required to bring a personal form of identification such as a driver’s license, as well as a work I.D., in order to verify eligibility.
Vaccination planning teams are reaching out to employers in the two health districts, state health officials said. Phase 1B essential workers who wish to receive the vaccine or have questions should contact Delilah McFadden (delilah.long@vdh.virginia.gov) for Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell or Tazewell counties.
Vaccine supplies are somewhat limited and priority groups are designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the Virginia Department of Health, health officials said. VDH works to identify and vaccinate everyone who wishes to receive the vaccine, in order of the priority groups.
Additional vaccine clinics for Virginia residents who are 75 years of age and older, also included in the Phase 1B Priority groups, will be held at health department locations weekly on Wednesdays, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting on Jan. 13, by appointment only.
Individuals 75 years of age and older who wish to schedule an appointment for vaccination at their local health department may call:
• Buchanan County Health Department at 276-935-4591
• Tazewell County Health Department at 276-988-5585
Appointments will be determined by vaccine availability. Walk-ins will be not be accepted, state health officials said. Personal identification showing age or date of birth, such as a Virginia Driver’s License, will be required. Individuals should arrive at their designated appointment time, and not earlier. To protect themselves and healthcare workers, people seeking to be vaccinated should wear a cloth face covering or mask and keep at least six feet of distance between yourself and other people at all times.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
