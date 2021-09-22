PRINCETON — As of Tuesday, a plan for having Mercer County’s public school student return to class next week was remaining on track as the county’s number of active COVID-19 cases slowly declined.
On Sept. 16, Mercer County Schools announced that classes would be switched to remote learning due to rising COVID-19 case numbers. Three schools were on outbreak status then while cases were rising. The Mercer County Health Department recommended that the school system switch to remote learning for 10 days to try and decrease exposure. All sporting events and practices were postponed during this remote learning period.
The school system is scheduled to continue remote learning until Friday, then resume in-person learning on Monday, Sept. 27.
“As far as I know, we will be back in person on the 27th,” said Amy Harrison, data and information specialist for Mercer County Schools. “Of course, the final decision is up to the superintendent and the school board; but as of right now, it is Monday.”
Superintendent Edward Toman also said that the current plan was for students to be back in school on Sept. 27.
“I’ll be communicating with the (Mercer County) Health Department and our administrative team,” Toman said. “And from there communicate with each (school) board member individually and give them updates.”
Mercer County Schools have continued their classes through remote learning and providing school meals while the students are away from class.
Mercer County’s number of active COVID-19 cases has been declining since Sept. 17 when they stood at 1,281, according to figures from the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). By Saturday, they had dropped to 966, then 966 on Sunday. The number of active cases stood at 862 on Monday and had declined to 701 by Tuesday.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.