CHARLESTON — Although a few cases of the UK (United Kingdom) COVID variant are surfacing in West Virginia, state officials say they are on top of it.
Gov. Jim Justice said Monday during his pandemic briefing that three cases have been detected in the north central part of the state.
“We have three confirmed cases of the UK variant,” he said, adding that 42 states have now seen cases.
“Everybody is on this, working it in every way,” he added.
The nation has seen a total of 1,523 cases, including all the bordering states to West Virginia.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has collaborated with West Virginia University and Marshall University to conduct whole genome sequencing which is used to detect this variant.
“While the presence of this COVID-19 variant in West Virginia is not surprising, it’s a good motivator for us to double down on the prevention efforts we’ve had in place for many months now,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “Now that we have this confirmation, as Governor Justice always says; it’s not time to be fearful, it’s time to be smart. All West Virginians should continue hand washing, social distancing, proper mask wearing, testing, and everyone should get vaccinated when it’s their turn.”
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said the variant does “spread a little easier.”
“The good news about the UK variant is the fact the vaccines we have appear to be effective against it,” he said.
Marsh said the state also now has in place a “very sophisticated way” of being able to monitor the variants closely and other types of variants that may come to the state.
“We are tracking this actively now,” he said.
Safety protocol like masks and social distancing is also effective with the variants, he added.
Justice said the vaccine distribution continues to go well, with more than 435,000 total shots given.
Of those 65 and older, more than 149,000 have had the first dose and more than 77,000 have also received the second dose.
Justice did call out several counties, including Mercer County, on the lower than expected number of people who are preregistering on the state’s Everbridge site to get the vaccine. That website is vaccinate.wv.gov.
“Get people registered,” he said to the counties.
Justice also chastised anyone who refuses to get vaccinated.
“You cannot possibly be stubborn enough as to not get your vaccine,” he said. “We see nothing but positive results across the nation.”
On another topic, Justice said he is holding a series of virtual town hall meetings to discuss a proposal to repeal and gradually eliminate the state personal income tax.
“The first step is to get to as close to half of it (eliminated) as we possibly can,” he said. “Our growth could very well take us there without increasing any taxes whatsoever. It will be a net savings for us all … we will monitor it to see how far we can go.”
Justice said it’s also an enticement for people to relocate to the state. “It drives people here.”
That is especially true now, he said, as West Virginia is in the national spotlight with its work on handling COVID-19. “Now is our moment and we’ve got to seize that moment.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.