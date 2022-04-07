TAZEWELL, Va. — No foul play is being considered in the drowning death of a Tazewell County man, police said Wednesday.
A fisherman found the man’s body at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the water along Freedom Avenue in the Town of Tazewell, Police Chief David Mills said.
“There is a little stream right there,” Mills said of the area near Freedom Avenue. “There is trout stocked up there. The body was in the stream.”
Mills said a state medical examiner’s report found that the cause of death for George David Whitt, 71, of the Dryfork area of North Tazewell was drowning.
“He’s gotten into the creek somehow and couldn’t get out,” Mills said, adding that no foul play is being considered in the investigation.
The stream is located near Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital.
Mills said Whitt left the hospital early Monday morning, but was not seen since. He said the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office searched for the man, but couldn’t locate him.
