PRINCETON — Mercer County is seeing a slight drop in new COVID cases as the state’s statistics continue to plateau and indicate a possible decline.
Bonnie Allen, interim administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, said the county is seeing a “slight decline” in new positive cases on a weekly basis.
“As of Wednesday, we had less than 600,” she said of the previous week, a number that recently hit almost 1,000.
Statewide, 3,291 new daily cases were reported Thursday, with a seven-day rolling daily average of 2,697 (as of Wednesday), which is well below the 4,003 record high reached on Jan. 26.
However, COVID hospitalizations continue to hover around record highs, with 1,061 on Thursday.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, has said hospitalizations will stay high for one to two weeks after the peak of the Omicron virus is reached. That peak is still uncertain but cases have plateaued, and started to decline.
The decline in transmission is also reflected on the County Alert System map, which on Thursday showed 16 red counties, including Mercer and McDowell. The number of red counties reached 49 recently.
Marsh also said the RT value, which measures the virus transmission rate, had fallen to .97 after being above 1 during most of January. A value of 1 is considered the threshold for the beginning of a surge.
However, Marsh is also cautioning that a new variant, Omicron BA.2, is spreading around the world and has been detected in several states.
This one may be a bit more contagious than Omicron BA.1, he said, but so far the impact does not seem to be as severe.
Marsh also said vaccinations at this point seem to be effective against the new variant so he continued to urge everyone to get vaccinated and boosted.
Only 54.9 percent of residents eligible (age 5 and over) have been fully vaccinated in the state and only 26 percent of those over 18 boosted.
In Mercer County, 48 percent of those eligible are fully vaccinated and only 22 percent of those 18 and above have been boosted.
Allen said a vaccine clinic held Wednesday saw an increase in doses from last week, with 115 doses for those 12 and older, a jump from 60 during the previous clinic.
“Most were boosters but also had several first and second doses,” she said.
In a children’s clinic held last Friday for those 5 to 11, 16 doses were administered, also an increase.
But Allen said the department will get a better idea if there is a trend in more people getting vaccinated after one or two more clinics are held.
Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled a pandemic briefing for this morning at 10:15.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
