PRINCETON — A pilot program designed to deter the use of vaping devices as well as tobacco has resulted in detectors being install in several local schools.
Working with Community Connections, Inc., Mercer County Schools has installed vape detectors in five of its schools, according to Candace Harless, the drug-free communities coordinator with Community Connections.
“We actually installed them over spring break,” she said. “We have two in each high school and the (Mercer County Technical Education Center).”
The detectors are designed to find nicotine and THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
“They actually detect any chemical that is burned through a vape,” Harless said. “So we’re looking for nicotine and THC. Kids can make homemade (vape fluid), but it detects vaping in general.”
The same regulations regarding the sale of tobacco products also applies to vaping products, she stated. Nationally, people can start buying tobacco products and vaping products when they reach 21.
There are instances when adults will buy vaping products for minors, she added.
“A lot of parents provide it, though,” Harless said. “They don’t know that health risks that come with vaping. They think it’s safer than cigarettes.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), minors who use vaping products are more likely to start smoking cigarettes when they become adults. Using THC from marijuana is associated with health problems including short-term problems with memory, anxiety, suicidal ideation and attempts, depression and substance use disorder.
The vaping detectors were installed as a pilot program with funding provided through grants that Community Connections, Inc. has received. Harless said. Community Connections is looking for funding to place these detectors at other schools.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.