BLUEFIELD — Demolishing burned out, abandoned and dilapidated buildings found throughout West Virginia is the goal of a bill the Legislature passed last April, and lawmakers are now seeing if stimulus programs such as the American Rescue Plan could be used for that purpose.
Senator Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, recently took the opportunity July 13 during a town hall meeting about redistricting to speak about legislation addressing the state’s abandoned structures problem and how demolitions could be funded. In April, the Legislature passed legislation that Swope sponsored, Senate Bill 368, and Gov. Jim Justice signed it into law.
The bill authorizes the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to develop the Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program.
Economic conditions that created the problem of abandoned and dilapidated structures also leave cities and counties with no money to address the demolition work, Swope said. For example, McDowell County alone has between 5,000 to 8,000 abandoned homes that should be demolished.
“So the program that we wrote, which I sponsored, assigns this task to the DEP which is a solid waste removal issue anyway,” Swope said.” That’s what they’re in charge of. They are now qualified to put a statewide program together that can approach this demolition project on an industrial scale, the way I like to refer to it.”
Demolishing dilapidated structures found across the state will cost hundreds of millions of dollars, according to a study conducted by West Virginia University.
“WVU did a study three years ago that put the cost estimated for all of West Virginia at $150 million for houses, and another $400 million for other structures for a total of over $500 million,” Swope said.
Now Swope and other officials are looking into whether funding from the American Rescue Plan funding and other federal initiatives could be spent on demolition programs.
“The state did not budget any money to do demolition within the last budget. But I’ve been talking to all the federal agencies. I’ve talked to (U.S. Sen.) Joe Manchin, (D-W.Va.) just a week ago and asked him if he would try to make sure with all this infrastructure coming out that demolition of abandoned properties is eligible for funding,” Swope said.
Some federal agencies such as the Appalachian Regional Commission already have funding for the demolition of structures, he said.
“I don’t know what the outcome of that will be, but some federal agencies already have money available for demolition of structures,” Swope said, adding “and I use the word structures, not just houses, because we have abandoned school buildings, so I’m trying to get that program into law so we can get some money to do it.”
“Hopefully some of the federal stimulus money going out can be applied to this,” he said. “The federal government is sending a significant amount of stimulus money to every city and every county. It’s not clear if demolition of properties is eligible for that. I want to get that clarified.”
If the money could be used for demolitions, counties and cities that receive the pandemic stimulus funds could demolish dilapidated structures without the state program, but the state DEP could help because it does not have to observe city or county boundaries. If 10 structures were in a city and another 500 in a county, they could all be demolished under one contract, Swope said.
“They can do economy of scale,” he said.
Mercer County recently passed a dilapidated and abandoned building ordinance. County Commissioner Greg Puckett said that West Virginia’s counties are also seeking clarification about whether American Rescue Plan money can be spent on demolitions.
The funding can be used on projects relating to public health, and dealing with abandoned properties helps address issues such as safety, pest infestations and other problems impacting public health. Removing dilapidated structures also helps clear space for infrastructure projects, Puckett said. Both the Mercer County Commission and the West Virginia County Commissions Association are seeking clarification.
“Today (July 16) is the last day to have input on final versions of the American Rescue Plan, and we have submitted requests to get clarification on the allowable expenses,” Puckett said.
