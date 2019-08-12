PIPESTEM — Officials from across the state recently partook in a Substance Abuse Prevention Skills Training (SAPST), at Pipestem State Park.
At the 37-hour training course, County Commissioner Greg Puckett sat in and learned the best ways to combat substance use. Accompanied by other officials, Puckett was trained in topics such as prevention planning and more.
“One of the things people don’t think about when we’re dealing with addiction is that there is a need for treatment and a certain methodology,” Puckett said, “Prevention also has a modality that you have to follow.”
Other modules covered in the training include assessment, cultural competence, capacity building, sustainability, implementation, and evaluation. The material compiled works to teach students the tools necessary for implementing prevention.
“Environmental impact change is also about training. There’s more than just mock car crashes and putting up billboards,” Puckett said, “Those are strategies but they’re not the most effective strategies.”
The training was targetted and offered for prevention professionals, public health professionals, treatment professionals, social service professionals, coalition members, and those with an interest in raising prevention awareness, according to the SAPST website.
“We looked at the community as a whole and say ‘OK these problems exist, but this is where and why they exist.’ We really delved down into the weeds,” Puckett said.
According to Puckett, Community Connections Inc., located in Princeton, is the leading organization in the area spreading prevention awareness. The organization offers a plethora of programs to aid the community.
For more information on substance use prevention of Community Connections, Inc., visit them at http://www.strongcommunities.org/index.html.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.