MONTCALM — A lack of hydrants forced firefighters last week to shuttle tankers from Montcalm to a major blaze on Browning Lambert Mountain, but there are efforts underway for extending public water in unserved areas, a member of the Mercer County Commission said Monday.
Firefighters from all of Mercer County’s fire departments as well as three McDowell County departments and a Tazewell, Va. department rushed April 13 to Browning Lambert Mountain Road after smoke and flames were reported at Nelson Pigg Auto Salvage. Flames quickly spread to more than 100 junk vehicles and into the neighboring woods to burn more than 50 acres. Huge plumes of black smoke could be seen from as far away as Princeton. Explosions as loud as gunshots could be heard as the flames consumed old cars.
Senior Firefighter Ralph Munsey with the Montcalm Volunteer Fire Department said the day after the fire was contained that there was no water on the mountain.
Fire tankers had to haul water from Montcalm, which is about 2 miles away. Crews set up portable tanks near the salvage yard so fire tankers could replenish. No injuries were reported, and firefighters kept the flames from nearby homes and other structures.
Mercer County Commission President Bill Archer, who once worked for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, recalled reporting about a similar situation years ago in Duhring, another community near Montcalm. It was another case when tankers had to bring water since there were no hydrants near a structure fire.
Archer said that the county commission and the Mercer County Public Service District ultimately want to extend public water to Browning Lambert Mountain and other areas without water.
“We have communities throughout the county where people have built modern homes, but were relying on well water which can be adversely impacted by droughts or any other kind of things,” he stated. “For example, we have had very little snow this year, and as it melts it mostly goes into the water system; but rain as it falls runs off into streams and rivers.”
“We are working diligently to get public water to places in the county where they do not have any right now,” he said.
In 2021, Mercer County was awarded $11.4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP), also known as the COVID-19 Stimulus Package. The county received the money in two $5.7 million allotments. County Administrator Vicky Reed said during the commission’s November 2022 meeting that more than $7.9 million of the money had been allocated as grants. A moratorium on awarding ARP grants was lifted recently.
“Absolutely,” Archer replied when asked whether ARP money could be spent on extending water infrastructure to the county’s unserved communities.
“And again, we need wastewater treatment also, but water I think comes first,” he said. “You need water to live.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.