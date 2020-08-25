PRINCETON — The latest COVID-19 death in Mercer County, an 83-year-old male, is once again from the Princeton Health Care Center.
Allison C. Adler, director of communications for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, confirmed Monday that the county’s 21st death is from the Princeton-based nursing home. That means 21 residents of the Princeton Health Care Center have now died as a result of COVID-19.
A statement released online Monday from Stephanie Compton, administrator of the Princeton Health Care Center, made no mention of the 21st death. But Compton said in the statement that there are 17 active COVID-19 cases in the facility involving residents of the nursing home and five involving employees.
“Thirteen residents remain on our COVID unit here at Princeton Health Center while others are being cared for at various hospitals,” Compton said in the statement. “Symptomatic/ confirmed employees are not permitted to return to work until they are cleared through our infection control team, per CDC guidelines.”
The statement added that another round of mass testing in the facility will get underway on Wednesday with the assistance of the Princeton Rescue Squad. It said weekly testing will continue inside of the health care center until new cases are no longer identified.
During his daily pandemic briefing Monday, Gov. Jim Justice once again identified the Princeton Health Care Center as an outbreak site, along with the Springfield Center nursing home in Monroe County and the Pine Lodge nursing and rehabilitation center in Raleigh County.
“We know where our most vulnerable area is and that is in our nursing homes,” Justice said. “We brought a lot of this problem back ourselves when we visited Myrtle Beach and other places out of state.”
There were 12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mercer County over the weekend, including four new cases Monday.
Despite the continued uptick in virus cases in the deep south counties, Justice touted improving statewide virus numbers Monday that he attributed to his mask mandate, which he implemented through an executive order on July 7.
Justice said 40 new virus cases were reported Monday and 102 over the weekend. He said the state’s daily positive case average Monday was 1.7 and that the number of virus related hospitalizations Monday decreased to 141. That’s down from 146 last week.
Justice attributed the improving numbers to his face mask mandate.
“None of us like this mask deal,” Justice said. “Yet for the most part overwhelmingly West Virginia you stepped up and did what the executive order asked you to do. When that happened on July 7, we knew we were in trouble, and we continued to get in trouble for a period of time.”
Justice said lives were saved as a result of the mask order.
“When we made that order we were going through the roof,” Justice said of virus cases. “That order saved a ton of lives. That is all there is to it. It saved a ton of lives because of what you did West Virginia.”
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.