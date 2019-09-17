PRINCETON — Dry conditions with little rain in the forecast are prompting officials in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia to ban outdoor burning or encourage people living in places where burning is still permitted to refrain from doing so.
September and October are typically dry times of the year, but the length of this year’s dry spell is unusual, according to meteorologist Dave Wert with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va.
“It contrasts all the more because we’ve come off of a year and a half of unusually wet conditions,” Wert said. “When you turn off the spigot, it’s a lot more noticeable.”
Moisture is being lost daily to evaporation, resulting in a moisture deficit every day there’s no rain, Wert stated. In the last two months, there has been a deficit of 2 to 4 inches of rain across the region. What precipitation has fallen over the area has been “spotty,” he added. One place might see rain, only to have no rain only a few miles away.
A cold front which could bring rain and thundershowers is moving toward the region, but rain will not fall everywhere, Wert said. The likelihood of getting significant rain is low.
In West Virginia, a burning ban usually begins Oct. 1 and continues until the end of December; however, the dry conditions are causing trees to drop leaves sooner than usual, providing an ignition source for fires, Wert said.
West Virginia currently doesn’t have a burning ban in place, but local firefighters are encouraging residents to refrain from outdoor burning. A West Virginia Division of Forestry sign near the Princeton Fire Department warns that the fire danger is now at High.
“It’s extremely dry,” Capt. Keith Gunnoe said. “We’ve still got the sign on High. I’m assuming it’s still on High. When it’s on High like that we suggest people don’t do any burning.”
In Mercer County, a brush fire was reported Monday in the vicinity of Cheesy Creek and a mulch fire was reported in Bluewell. Mercer County Emergency Services Director Tim Farley also said conditions were extremely dry.
“Conditions are so dry right now, it doesn’t take much to start a fire,” he said. “The humidity is low. It’s getting to be a dangerous situation until we get some rain.”
Until weather conditions improve, people should refrain from outdoor burning. This includes not burning anything such as garbage or brush in burn barrels or pits.
“It’s pretty dry, about the driest I’ve seen in a while. I wouldn’t do much burning at all,” Farley stated.
Across the state line in Bland County, Va. a local emergency was declared Sept. 14 when a ban on burning was issued, according to the county website. The ban is the result of extremely dry conditions with little or no rain.
The ban on open-air burning applies to public and private property and will remain in effect until Bland County receives sufficient precipitation to reduce fire danger, county officials said.
Tazewell County and the Town of Tazewell, Va. have initiated burning bans as well. The county declared a local emergency on Sept. 12. The ban is scheduled to remain in place until Oct. 1, but the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors could consider extending it.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
