PRINCETON — A buck firearm season’s first days help determine how successful hunters will be, and this year’s first indications show that West Virginia’s 2020 buck firearms season is off to a good start, according to an official with the state Division of Natural Resources.
Buck firearms season started Nov. 23, and this year it will continue until Dec. 6. This gives both local hunters and ones coming to West Virginia for the hunting season 14 days to track down a buck.
Paul Johansen, chief of the wildlife resources section of the WVDNR, did not have current figures for the number of bucks harvested so far this season but he said the first signs coming to his department from deer-checking stations, while “very, very preliminary,” were good.
“It’s looking like it’s going to be a very good season,” he said Wednesday. “That’s based on very preliminary data. We haven’t verified any yet, but it’s looking as if the kills are in line with what we had last year.”
Last year, over 36,000 deer were harvested, he said.
Johansen said that he had been hearing anecdotal reports about hunters finding some exceptional bucks this season. Lower numbers of bucks were harvested during the 2019 season, so ones that the hunters missed have had an extra year to mature. Nutrition and genetics play important roles in the sizes that bucks can reach, but age is the most important factor.
Local and visiting hunters were not staying indoors during Thanksgiving; in fact, it’s one of the biggest days of the buck season. The season’s first three days heavily influence the number of bucks hunters manage to harvest, Johansen said. Weather during those opening days is an important factor. If the weather’s good, hunters will be in the woods looking for a trophy. Hunting early in the morning or going out to hunt after Thanksgiving dinner is a tradition for many families.
The hunting season is normally a busy time for merchants offering hunting rifles and supplies.
“Yes, it’s a good time for us,” said Chuck Honaker, a sales representative with Survival Supply in Princeton. “They come in for ammo. Some of the first timers are looking for rifles, the orange clothing that’s required, backpacks, and scents like deer scents and cover sprays. So far, it’s been good. Normally, the weekend before (the season begins), we’ll have an influx of people coming in for last-minute stuff.”
Preparing rifles and other equipment is an important part of the season. Hunters have been going to businesses like B&G Pro-Shop and Sportsman’s Club near Bluefield to get ammunition and get their rifles bore sighted, said owner Bobby Bishop. Hunters going out for buck firearms season usually start preparing by the first of November. Like other businesses, sporting goods stores have been impacted by the ongoing pandemic.
“It’s been excellent,” Bishop said about sales before the season started. “It’s been very busy; just hard getting inventory in.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
