PRINCETON — The Mercer County Commission will draft a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the county Health Department on working closer together with informing the public on COVID-related information.
Commissioners took the action Friday after receiving a letter from the county Board of Health asking for a unified front in providing COVID guidance as well as questioning some of the information which may have come from the commission that unintentionally confused some residents.
“What they are doing is trying to get everyone on the same playing field and work together as one entity,” said Commission President Gene Buckner, referring to the intent of the letter. “It seems to me they think the county commission is not doing that.”
The letter related to “misinformation” that may be out of the scope of the commissioners’ role, which should fall under the responsibility of the Mercer County Health Officer at the health department, Dr. Steven Stefancic.
“For this reason,” the letter said, “we respectfully ask the commission to please discontinue the ongoing practices of providing individuals and organizations of our county guidance of handling the COVID-19 virus and this current pandemic which are not supported and approved by the Mercer County Health Department.”
The letter went on to say that the health department has received reports of “inaccurate” information coming from the commission and that guidance should come “directly” from the health department.
With the scenario related to the pandemic response rapidly changing, the letter said, Stefancic is the “authority on these matters and necessary decisions that come before us as we continue to battle this pandemic. Having conflicting, and often incorrect, information presented to the public creates a hindrance and compromises the mission to keep our residents safe.”
Commissioners emphasized that any information they may have given to the public was with good intent and not meant to undermine the health department.
“I guess I can apologize,” Commissioner Bill Archer said, explaining that he has been asked questions in TV interviews and given answers he thought were accurate. “I try to be real cautious and careful. I don’t try to be evasive in answering a direct question.”
Archer said he did not “take umbrage” with the letter and said he will try to do better in the future.
Commissioner Greg Puckett said he does not know of any inaccurate information given out and one of the issues has been keeping statistics related to the impact of the pandemic on the county up to date.
Puckett runs a weekly Zoom COVID meeting of various county agency representatives involved in the pandemic effort, including Brenda Donithan, administrator of the health department.
“We review the numbers every single week,” he said. “We ask Brenda about information for the public. The main focus has been where to get tested, how to get that out to the public.”
Puckett also said the numbers related to new cases are “shocking,” with more cases in the last six weeks than the first several months of the pandemic.
“I don’t think we have been giving misinformation out there , that has not been discussed,” he said. “People need to know the daily briefing (on the numbers).”
He also praised Donithan for her work and the accurate information she provides.
Puckett said he agrees that the commission is not the pandemic authority but should at least “lead the discussion” in the community, but the health department should provide information to the community and their Facebook page has not been updated for a month.
If the health department takes the lead and provides the information, “absolutely, I would bow out,” he said of passing on information learned in the Zoom meetings on the pandemic.
Board of Health Chair Dr. Randy Maxwell agreed that Facebook should be updated and used to disseminate information to the public, and the department is in the process of working on that.
Both McDowell and Monroe counties’ health departments use Facebook to update statistics each weekday on total cases, new cases as well as the number of those recovered and the number who are hospitalized. They also post any new death.
Stefancic also said the department is working on updating its Facebook page for that purpose.
Social media can be also be a source of misinformation, he said, and that is one of many reasons for all agencies to work as a unit with releasing official facts.
Maxwell also said one of the problems the health department faces is the pace of the changing information from the state.
“The problem is, there is no expert at any level,” he said. “It changes by the day as knowledge comes through … It changes by the minute.”
Maxwell said the department is “on the front line of receiving that information” from the Department of Health and Human Resources, the state Medical Officer and even Gov. Jim Justice, and information can change quickly.
He used the recent example of the department’s plan to vaccinate all EMS workers in the county.
But then the department was told the EMS workers would need to drive to Raleigh County to be vaccinated, which of course included extra time and money for all to make the trip.
“The Governor changed it,” he said. “We didn’t have a clue.”
Donithan ended up fixing the problem, he said, and the EMS workers were vaccinated here Friday.
Local actions also have repercussions, he said, using the example of the recent closing of the courthouse, a decision that did not include any guidance from the health department and resulted in parents calling the school system to complain about kids in school when the situation in the county was bad enough to close the courthouse.
Commissioners and the health department will work on a protocol to follow for such a closing, but Puckett also cautioned closing the court itself is up to the state judicial system.
Stefancic said a misconception about the department’s ability to enforce mask wearing in public buildings has also circulated, and the department’s responsibility is only to provide guidance.
“Enforcement is not under the scope of the health department,” he said.
Maxwell said the health department continues face a monumental job and a lot of work goes on behind the scenes. The department is also strapped for manpower to accomplish everything, which means working many extra hours.
“It is staggering,” he said of the workload. “We are understaffed tenfold.”
Puckett said everyone is on the same page with what needs to be done as far as providing the community with information as accurately and as quickly as possible, as long as the information is available and a cooperative means to present it is established.
Stefancic said another tool that will help is pandemic briefings at the department, which already started with the last one held Thursday, and they are working on establishing the capability of broadcasting those briefings live and have tried but had connectivity issues.
Archer said the commission’s meetings, which are now broadcast live on Facebook and Zoom because of the pandemic, have been well-received by the community.
Getting the community involved in the process is crucial, Stefancic said. “It takes a village … Communication is the key.”
“We just want to make sure we are all on the same page with information,” he said. “It can cause confusion.”
All agreed to work more closely together going forward, including providing advance notification of meetings and briefings at the department with commissioners attending.
Buckner and Archer were at Thursday’s briefing.
“We just need to get on the same page and make sure we are doing the same thing at the same time,” Maxwell said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
