Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Windy at times with rain likely. High near 45F. SE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%.