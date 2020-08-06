GARY — City of Gary residents are still under a boil water notice, but the municipal water situation is improving and donated bottled water is still available for the consumers who need it.
The City of Gary’s water service was cut July 21 when a pump broke down. About 560 customers lost water and had to seek alternatives such as using creek water to flush commodes and getting bottled drinking water.
Members of the Gary Volunteer Fire Department helped by delivering water to people impacted by the breakdown. The City of Welch Public Works Department and the West Virginia National Guard sent tankers to help the residents.
Service was restored July 29 when the broken pump was replaced.
“It’s going good now,” Mayor Larry Hairston said Wednesday. “Everybody has plenty of water now.”
The boil water notice was still in place, but “it will probably be off in a couple of days,” Hairston added.
Hairston said the city is now looking at long-term solutions for the local water system such as replacing aging equipment.
Former City of Gary resident Dassa Giles, now a Bluefield resident, said the community received a lot of support when the residents were going without water.
“We’ve had an overwhelming number of people bring bottled water to us, so much so that they’re asking people not to bring drinking water because they’ve run out of capacity to store it; and they’re storing it in two different locations,” she said. “One is at Rock Hill Baptist Church and the other place is Gary City Hall. And they’re still under the boil water advisory, so residents can come as much or as often as they like to get bottles of drinking water.”
