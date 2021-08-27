PRINCETON — Some residents may be receiving a COVID booster shot that is not yet authorized.
Roger Topping, Mercer County Health Department Administrator, said no one is allowed to receive a booster shot who is not immune compromised and no one is allowed to administer a booster shot to anyone other than that group.
Topping said at this point the federal government has not given the green light for any booster shots except for people with one of these conditions related to immunity:
• Organ transplant
• Advanced or not treated HIV
• High doses of steroids - 20mg or more daily.
• Immunosuppress-ant
• Autoimmune disease
• Chemotherapy
• Stem cell replacement
“This is also for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines only,” he said of the group. No one else is yet authorized to receive a booster shot.
Gov. Jim Justice said earlier this week he is trying to get permission from the federal government to proceed with booster shots for the state’s most vulnerable citizens, including residents at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, who were among the first people in the nation to be vaccinated.
That group will be the first priority and then those 60 and older whose last vaccine shot was at least six months prior.
“If you’re 60 and older, and you’re out six months – or past that – from when you had your vaccination, we need you to be ready, because we’ll be ready,” he said.
Justice said he has directed members of the West Virginia COVID-19 pandemic response leadership team to contact the White House in efforts to secure approval to begin administering these additional doses.
However, that approval has not been granted, Topping said, and those shots cannot be administered until it is.
Topping also continues to urge residents who have been vaccinated to do so.
The Delta variant surge is continuing with active cases nearing 13,000 on Thursday and 12 additional deaths.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.