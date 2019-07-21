BLUEFIELD — A local road that has had an extra stoplight due to sinkhole that opened up last year under the pavement could be repaired by next week, officials with the West Virginia Department of Highways said.
A sinkhole along US 19, also known as Princeton Avenue, in Mercer County has Department of Highways (DOH) crews making repairs to the damaged roadway. The sinkhole appeared in September 2018 after heavy rain fell on the area.
“There has been a sinkhole between the railroad tracks and US 19 near Goins Gas and Produce and the car wash for nearly a year,” DOH District 10 Manager Alan Reed stated. “All the rain we have had has caused damage to the roadway, so DOH crews have had to close a lane to repair the damage.”
Repairs include digging out the roadway and rebuilding the base with rock and stone and resurfacing it with asphalt. The process required DOH crews to coordinate with the Norfolk Southern Railroad to begin the repair work. Highways expects to complete the project by Wednesday (July 24) of next week, DOH officials said Friday in a press release.
Norfolk Southern is working with the West Virginia Department of Highways to provide a right-of-entry agreement so that the DOH can enter the railroad right-of-way as necessary to repair the sinkhole, according to Jonathan Glass, a representative of Norfolk Southern.
“NS sent the agreement Thursday to the DOH for their signature. The agreement provides a right-of-entry to the DOH from today until Sept. 20 of this year,” Glass said in a statement sent Friday to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
