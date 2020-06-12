RICHMOND, Va. — Rural school divisions in Virginia where the number of COVID-19 are low may be able to have more flexibility in how schools will operate when students return to classrooms in August.
Dr. James Lane, state superintendent of schools, said during Gov. Ralph Northam’s COVID-19 briefing Thursday plans on how schools will be set up in August must be submitted by each division and then reviewed.
“There is a bullet (reference in Northam’s guidelines) that allows the superintendent to consider variations,” he said. “In places like Southwest Virginia we do anticipate those variations will be considered.”
Lane was answering a question related to the request by the Bristol, Va. school system to bring students back for in-person classroom instruction as usual.
Lane said each plan from divisions will be examined and a decision made, but pointed out the low number of positive cases in Southwest Virginia.
Most counties in this area in Virginia have seen few positive cases. Tazewell has nine, Giles five and Bland County has no positives at all. Buchanan County had 18 cases, but 17 of those were in a congregate setting at Mountain Mission School and have been mitigated.
Earlier this week, Northam announced a phased approach to bringing students back in to the classrooms which says that in Phase Three, all students may receive in-person instruction as can be accommodated with strict social distancing measures in place, which may require alternative schedules that blend in-person and remote learning for students.
Northam said this may include staggered schedules, 6-ft social distancing to the extent possible and a blend of both remote and in-person learning.
Some students and teachers who may be more at-risk for the virus many work remotely.
Use of communal spaces, like cafeterias, will also need to be staggered and some students may have lunch in classrooms.
Daily health screenings will be also be part of the protocol and wearing of masks by teachers and school personnel will be required if working close proximity to students. Students will be encouraged to wear masks, but not mandated to, he added.
Northam said local school divisions will have discretion on how to operationalize within each phase and may choose to offer more limited in-person options than the phase permits, if local public health conditions necessitate.
“School divisions will have flexibility to implement plans based on the needs of their localities, within the parameters of the Commonwealth’s guidance,” he said.
Lane said social distancing must also be maintained on buses.
“School divisions can put into place other mitigating strategies,” he said, adding that as much flexibility is being provided as possible.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.