PRINCETON — People needing assistance are coming from Bluefield and from as far as McDowell County to find it at the Salvation Army’s Princeton facility, one of the center’s officers said Tuesday.
In April, the Salvation Army closed its building off Bluefield Avenue and consolidated its operations with those in Princeton, but this does not mean the Salvation Army is no longer aiding Bluefield’s residents, Lt. Dennis Smith said.
“We’re seeing people from Bluefield, but not a tremendous amount,” Smith said. “We just want to make sure they know they can come. And one thing we really mean to stress is that anyone in the five counties we serve – McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Summers and Tazewell County in Virginia, they can come. We serve all of those communities if they need food or clothes.”
Some of the area’s residents travel a good distance to get assistance.
“We even had somebody coming all the way from War, which is fantastic,” Smith said.
The Salvation Army’s food pantry is stocked now, but contributions are always welcome because supplies can dwindle quickly. How much food the applicants receive depends on how much is on the pantry’s shelves.
“We can always use food donations,” Smith said. “We have a pretty decent surplus, but eventually if we don’t keep turning it over, we’ll need more. They’ll get less food from us unless we don’t get the donations or they’ll get no food from us if we don’t get the donations. We don’t want that to happen.”
Since the Bluefield Avenue Salvation Army building is now vacant, the organization plans to sell it. Future plans call for opening a Salvation Army facility in McDowell County. An important part of the plan is finding a facility there.
“Ultimately, we would love to have something that somebody could donate to us, or let us use it rent free and take the tax write off,” Smith said.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
