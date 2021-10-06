PRINCETON — Booster shots for the Pfizer COVID vaccine got off to a good start last week in Mercer County.
Roger Topping, Mercer County Health Department Administrator, said 698 people came to the vaccine clinic, held Thursday in Princeton, with 98 percent of those receiving the booster shot.
Topping said he hopes that trend continues at clinics today and Thursday, but he would like to see more first-time vaccinations. Vaccination numbers are still low in the county, with 49 percent of the population receiving at least one dose.
That low rate as well as the high number of new cases in September give Topping pause about saying the Delta surge is finally dropping off.
“I will be more optimistic when I see our cases going down here in Mercer County,” he said, referring to 1,828 new cases in September, more than twice the number testing positive in August. “That is why I can’t be optimistic yet.”
The total active cases have dropped below 500, but that numbers is minus the number of positive cases now in the recovered category. The number of new cases remains high.
Because of the September surge, the Mercer County Board of Health issued a mandate for mask wearing in all indoor public buildings as well as outside when social distancing is not obtainable.
The Mercer County Tax Office was closed Tuesday because an employee had tested positive.
Mercer County so far is not mirroring numbers across the state, which are reflecting a gradual decline in both active and new cases.
On Tuesday, 11,348 active cases were reported by the DHHR, with only 864 new cases in the previous 24 hours. Those daily new cases had been over 1,000 and even 2,000 during most of September.
The average daily number of new cases over a seven day period topped out, at least at this point, at 1,956 on Sept. 15. On Monday, that number had fallen to 1,298.
Virginia and other states are also seeing declines.
The seven-day average of new cases in the country was at 106,395 Tuesday, a 13.3 percent drop from the previous week and marking a downward trend, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations in West Virginia are also declining, after rising to more than 1,000 last month. On Monday, 890 COVID patients were in state hospitals.
Gov. Jim Justice said Monday that “things are looking a little better” in the state, but he also said more deaths are expected because of the still-high hospitalization rate as well as those in ICUs and on ventilators.
Two more area COVID-related deaths were reported Tuesday.
Tazewell County reported its 93rd death and Bland County its 14th.
The Mercer County Health Department has scheduled vaccine clinics for today and Thursday at the Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center. The time for both days is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Also, the MCHD will be at Cole Chevrolet in Bluefield on Friday from 11- a.m. to 2 p.m. for a COVID vaccine drive-through.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
