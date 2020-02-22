BLUEFIELD, Va. — Officials say no one was injured in a single-vehicle rollover on U.S. Route 460 on Saturday.
A silver Nissan Frontier rolled and landed in the eastbound lane near the intersection of U.S. Route 460 and White Hall Road, according to Virginia State Trooper R.P. Martin.
"He ran off the road to the right, a pretty good distance back from Bluestone Loop, indicative to me of distracted driving," Martin said.
Martin said that due to the gradual slope of the road that this is a sign of distracted driving.
After receiving eye witness reports, Martin believes that the driver – the only occupant of the vehicle – ran off of the road to the right and onto Route 460, Martin said.
"He landed on his side and then flipped back over to the top," Martin said.
The driver's name and charges are not being released. The driver was not transported by emergency medical services and suffered no life-threatening injuries.
Bluefield Virginia Fire Department, Virginia State Police and Bluefield Virginia Rescue Squad responded to the wreck.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.