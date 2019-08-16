MONTCALM — A local elementary school will not be among Mercer County schools destined to be consolidated eventually with other schools into one new facility, the county’s superintendent of schools said Thursday.
Montcalm Elementary School was going to be one of three elementary schools consolidated into a new school, Superintendent Deborah Akers said. The other schools are Bluewell Elementary School and Brushfork Elementary School.
The Mercer County Board of Education had an amendment two or three years ago in its Comprehensive Facilities Plan which would have combined the three schools into one facility when the school system had the money for it, Akers said.
“Last month the board approved an amendment of the comprehensive facilities plan that would take Montcalm out of that mix,” Akers said. “It went to the state board of education (Wednesday), but it still has to go to the state School Building Authority (SBA) for approval.
Akers said the revision was made when the board was looking at Montcalm Elementary’s sixth grade. Those students would have first been sent to Bluefield Middle School for a year, and then back to Montcalm High School.
“Logistically, that was a problem and the School Building Authority, they are in the process of changing economies of scale so you can qualify (for funding) with a smaller enrollment than before,” Akers stated.
Creating a new school to replace the Bluewell and Brushfork schools is still part of the school system’s comprehensive plan. Akers said this school could cost about as much as the new elementary schools being constructed in Green Valley and along Cumberland Road in Bluefield. Each of those schools is costing about $12 million.
A site for this future school has not been selected, Akers said. The state SBA requires that a school system have land for a new school before a grant is approved.
“We don’t have any property right now,” she stated. “You have to find property before you can apply for any funding. They have timelines about how fast the money has to be spent and utilized. You have to have your property available.”
Members of the Montcalm community had asked the board of education to consider keeping the local school open.
“We had that feedback,” Akers stated. “They hadn’t come to any meetings, but they communicated that to us through various means.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.