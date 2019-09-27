BRADSHAW – McDowell County 911 and Office of Emergency Services issued a notice Friday for area residents who are lacking water.
"Attention to residents of McDowell County that live in the Bradshaw, Coon Branch, Oozley Branch and Raysal areas that are without water due to the dry conditions," according to the statement issued by McDowell 911. "The Town of Bradshaw has a water hose hooked up outside City Hall for anyone to get water. You must provide your own containers and transportation to the site. You will not be charged for the water, but please sign the provided sheet with the number of gallons of you received.
