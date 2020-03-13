WELCH — The age group in the most danger with the coronavirus (COVID-19) is the elderly, and that is one reason McDowell County is front and center in making plans to be prepared.
With almost one in every four residents 65 years old and older, according the latest estimate by the U.S. Census Bureau, all agencies continue working together to stay on top of developments and having plans in place.
According to the CDC (Center for Disease Control), the elderly, especially those with chronic health issues, are at a higher risk of death with the coronavirus as compared to other strains.
Shannon Hardee, nursing director at the McDowell County Health Department, said that is one reason to not only try to prevent any spread but to make plans to handle what may happen.
“We have been meeting with the board of education, the local 911 Center, our rescue squads, the Sheriff’s Department, the county commission, our local hospital, our local nursing homes so that we are all on the same page,” she said. “If something happens, we all have a role to play.”
Hardee said everyone is following the CDC guidelines and directions also come from the Virginia Department of Health which is also guided by the CDC.
“We also have phone conferences with the state Division of Disease Investigation,” she said. “All county health departments are on that call…”
Hardee said the school system is following the state Board of Education guidelines and plans are being finalized on how to keep educating students in the event a coronavirus case tests positive in the area, which could result in schools temporarily closing.
“If there were a positive case in the county and if that case involved exposure to children in school, we are hearing that they would close the schools from three to 14 days,” she said, adding that the closure may be necessary to have enough time to disinfect the schools and monitor any other possible cases.
Hardee said the school board has been working on having online instruction in place and take-home lesson packets for students.
Another issue that is being addressed is a possible quick spread of the virus and the public response of wanting to see health professionals if they are not feeling well.
“It would be overwhelming,” she said. “I think a lot of it is because it’s new and we are learning as much as can as quickly as we can.”
That’s why it’s crucial to communicate and stay on the same page.
Hardee said the CDC and WHO (World Health Organization) have done a “miraculous job getting out the information.”
“It’s the fear of the unknown,” she said, adding that she has a binder of all the information the CDC continues to send out about the disease and it has grown to 3 inches thick. “I read it and try to stop on top of everything.”
Hardee said the county and other counties in the region have “a lot of elderly people with underlying health conditions,” and that’’s the group most impacted because the potential for grave illness or death is greater than for the seasonal flu.
The CDC says chronic smoking can also be a contributing factor to the severity of the disease.
According to the latest statistics from the WV Department of Health and Human Resources, more than 33 percent of McDowell County residents smoke.
The danger posed takes a team effort to be ready, Hardee said.
“I am so proud of all our agencies,” she said. “We truly do have a wonderful network of people who work together for the betterment of our communities and our county.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
