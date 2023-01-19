WELCH — An electric school bus ran for the first time in West Virginia last year when Mercer County Schools had one for a trial run, and now drivers and students in McDowell County are seeing whether electric school buses will be a good fit for their routes.
In early September 2022, the Mercer County School system was the first in West Virginia to test an all-electric school bus. For six weeks the bus, which was manufactured by GreenPower Motors, transported students on routes across the county. The bus can carry up to 90 students about 150 miles on a charge, and it is being manufactured in West Virginia. Students from schools including Princeton Primary, Mercer Elementary, Princeton Middle and Princeton Senior High Schools rode the bus during its first day of service.
Overall, the trial period was a good experience, said Transportation Director David Rose.
“It’s got some good features on it and it works OK,” Rose said Wednesday. “It’s a bit large for some of the routes we have here. The electric bus, it’s a futuristic thing and it’s quite different from what we’re used to, but it has a lot of potential.”
While the bus used for the trial run last year was too big for some of the county’s bus routes, there are smaller electric school buses, too, Rose said.
Rose said that bus drivers liked the electric model. Recharging was not an issue.
“You’ve got a time period; it usually recharges overnight,” he stated. “We had a driver take the bus to other schools in the county and they were all excited about it. I’d say the electric school bus was definitely a positive experience for Mercer County Schools. I do feel in the future we will have some electric buses in our fleet.”
Replacing all the county’s school buses with electric models “would be a ways down the road,” he added. “There’s still a lot of developmental things. It will take a while to phase out diesel and gasoline buses, but eventually that will be the future.”
Superintendent Edward Toman said getting electric school buses was a topic the board of education could look at in the future.
“We may apply for any future grants if they are available or we receive any notification of electric bus opportunities,” Toman said.
On Jan. 10, an electric school bus started running a route for McDowell County Schools. For several weeks, it will run a route for students attending Mount View High School and Kimball Elementary School. McDowell County Schools officials were unavailable Wednesday.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
