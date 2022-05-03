PRINCETON — Voter turnout across the region has been slow as the last week for early voting got underway Monday in West Virginia.
As of Saturday, April 30, Mercer County had seen a total of 541 people turn up at the county’s four early polling places. Twenty-six people voted at the Mercer County Courthouse while another 14 cast their ballots at the Four Seasons Answering Service off Route 52 in Bluewell. Fifteen voted at the Herb Sims Wellness Center off Stadium Drive.
A few more voters cast their ballots Monday.
“After today, we’ve had 817 early ballots cast; and 135 of those were absentees,” County Clerk Verlin Moye said Monday afternoon. “Midterm elections historically have much fewer ballots cast than presidential and gubernatorial elections.”
“Our 2018 mid-term primary yielded a 22.16 percent turnout with 8,879 ballots cast. In 2018, we had 40,059 registered voters and now we currently have 34,344 registered voters,” Moye stated. “It’s obvious that advertising directly affects voter turnout. More candidates means more advertising, which means larger turnouts.”
Moye said that from a county clerk’s viewpoint, “all elections are very important because the procedures are basically the same and the offices and issues are very important.”
The low voter turnout seen last Saturday and during previous midterm elections could lead to changes during future elections. Moye estimated that having the four early polling place open Saturday cost about $1,536; this includes paying about 16 poll workers, each working for eight hours, and other expenses.
“We may only open the courthouse location,” Moye said. “It doesn’t appear to be feasible to have all four locations open on the two Saturdays. We have five days of early voting left, and I hope to see an increase in voter turnout. I encourage all registered Mercer County voters to bring their ID and then get out and cast their ballot.”
Early polls in Mercer County are open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The last day for early voting in West Virginia is Saturday, May 7.
In McDowell County, a total 113 voters had cast their ballots, according to Crystal Greer, the elections supervisor. She said Monday that the turnout was typical for a primary election.
McDowell County’s polling place in the main courthouse in Welch, Greer said. It is open from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturday.
A total of 239 early voters had showed up at the polls so far in Monroe County. The lower turnout is typical for an off-year election, said Chief Deputy Jeremy Meadows.
“As compared to last year, it’s way down,” he said. “It’s an off year. You can tell.”
Monroe County has two early voting places. The first is at the Union Rescue Squad, located directly behind the Monroe County Courthouse on Pump Street, and the second is at Petertown Town Hall. Polls are open 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.