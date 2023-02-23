The number of COVID-19 cases have finally slowed significantly on both the local and state levels.
“It is slowly going away,” Mercer County Health Department Administrator Bonnie Allen told members of the Board of Health Wednesday.
The drop in cases has resulted in fewer vaccinations as well, she said, with only 77 administered during the month of January and only nine last week.
“That has slowed way down,” she said.
Allen said one concern is that after the COVID national state of emergency ends on May 11, any further funding related to the cost of the vaccines will stop.
“We are not sure yet,” she said. “I will keep you posted on that.”
Statistics from individual counties are no longer included in the state Dept. of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) website COVID-19 dashboard and statewide data are now only updated once a week.
Dr. Jeff Coben, interim DHHR Secretary, said during Gov. Jim Justice’s virtual administration briefing Wednesday that the data was changed to “better reflect” the current impact, and other states are doing the same thing.
He said the focus now is on monitoring COVID hospitalizations and deaths, which had been reported daily but is now reported as a cumulative seven-day total.
For example, the DHHR COVID dashboard on Wednesday showed 1,407 statewide total hospitalizations over the last seven days (average of about 200 in hospital a day) with 198 in ICUs and 68 on ventilators.
Nine deaths were also reported, bringing the total to 7,935 across the state.
Daily positive cases are no longer tracked and the County Alert System map is no longer used.
The dashboard now includes the percentage of emergency room visits for COVID symptoms, which stood at 4.2 percent Wednesday.
Coben said the state does continue to monitor wastewater sampling around the state for COVID-19, which helps detect any large outbreaks.
Justice had stopped doing his pandemic briefings and opted for a weekly virtual administration briefing to focus on all state issues.
But on Wednesday he said he will ask state COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh to join him on those weeky briefings to provide any COVID updates.
“We will get back to doing that next week,” he said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.