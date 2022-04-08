The number of active COVID cases in West Virginia may be underreported, but it is the number of hospitalizations that are being monitored closely.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer and head of the state Bureau of Public Health, said during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Thursday COVID hospitalizations continue to be lower.
“We are concerned the number of active cases may not reflect the cases in the state right now,” she said, because of home tests not being reported and a general slowdown in testing.
“The good news is the hospital numbers are doing down,” she said, and that is the number to watch.
On Thursday, the state reported 324 active cases and 31 more deaths since Tuesday.
Hospitalization that are COVID-related totaled 138, with 54 in ICUs and 28 on ventilators.
Justice once again said vaccinations are crucial because the Omicron BA.2 is still lurking.
“We’ve got to give out more booster shots in every way,” he of the relatively low numbers administered so far in the state, about 435,000, less than half of those fully vaccinated.
“We’ve done a great job recently combating this thing, but we can’t let off the gas now,” Justice said. “I strongly encourage all West Virginians to make sure you’re vaccinated and fully boosted – especially now that another booster shot is available for everyone 50 and older.”
Amjad said only 13 cases of the BA.2 have been confirmed in the state.
However, the variant does continue to spread around the country and is expected to pick up here.
Justice also said he signed a bill related to the deadly drug fentanyl.
Senate Bill 536, also known as the Fentanyl Bill, makes it tougher on drug dealers and traffickers by increasing penalties for distributing fentanyl in West Virginia and for transporting fentanyl into West Virginia from another state. This bill also makes it a crime to involve a person under the age of 18 in distributing any controlled substance.
“As I’ve said many times, the less that these dangerous drugs make it into West Virginia, the less of our people will die,” Justice said. “I truly believe that this bill is going to make drug traffickers think twice before they even set foot into our state because they know, if they get caught, we won’t be letting them off the hook easily.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
