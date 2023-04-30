GRUNDY, Va. — Officers and directors to lead the Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce for 2023 were installed Tuesday night during the full membership meeting of the chamber held at the Southern Gap Visitor Center in Grundy.
Del. Will Morefield, R-Tazewell, also spoke to the membership briefly, giving an update on the recently ended General Assembly session and speaking about the importance of various projects ongoing in the region, including the Coalfields Expressway.
Glenna Owens was installed as the new president; Cathy St. Clair as first vice president; Chris Shortridge as second vice president; and Bill Raines, as immediate past president. On behalf of the chamber, Owens presented Raines with an engraved clock commemorating and thanking him for his service to the chamber during the past year as its president.
New Chamber Executive Director Amanda Shafer was introduced to the full membership. Shafer joined the chamber as its executive director earlier this month, replacing long-time executive director Mary Belcher, who recently moved out of the area.
Col. (ret) David Western conducted the installation ceremonies Tuesday night. Directors installed included Becky Bartley, Tracy Bostic, Ryan Clevinger, Lynn Cornett, Melinda Crigger, Matt Fields, Jason McGlothlin, Ryan Mullins, Patrick Owens, Pat Ratliff, Jodi Reynolds, Jay Rife, Jon Rife, Ginger Robertson, Robert Ruchti, Jessica Savage, Sandy Stiltner, John Taylor and Rhonda Vandyke. Ex-officio directors are the mayor of the Town of Grundy and the chairman of the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors.
Three scholarships were also awarded during the meeting to deserving Buchanan County high school seniors, including Ian Scammell and Kaylee Marie Compton, both of Grundy High School, who each won a $1,500 Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce Scholarship; and Morgan Blankenship, of Hurley High School, who won the $1,000 Kaye Rife-Gellman scholarship.
The chamber scholarships are made possible by the chamber’s annual silent auction and through the generosity of chamber member Branch Builds, who matches the amounts of the scholarship to be offered. The Kaye Rife-Gellman scholarship was established by her parents, Jay and Janice Rife in memory of their late daughter.
