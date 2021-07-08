PRINCETON — An officer and volunteers that will oversee the implementation of an ordinance addressing dilapidated building problems are taking their oaths of office today before the Mercer County Commission.
Last March, the Mercer County Commission approved a dilapidated buildings ordinance. Using authority granted by Chapter 7, Article 1, Section 3ff of the West Virginia Code, the new ordinance allows the county government to address “certain abandoned and severely dilapidated buildings” that can be found standing throughout Mercer County.
Lori Mills will be the county’s part-time dilapidated building officer.
The following people will serve on the county’s dilapidated building committee: Linda Augustosky; Chad Bailey; Matt Bragg; Virgil Caldwell; Kenneth Crowe; Chief Deputy Joe Parks of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department; Litter Control Officer Josh Parks; and Shawn Vest.
“Actually (today’s) going to be the swearing in ceremony for the team as well as the dilapidated buildings structure officer,” said County Commissioner Greg Puckett. “We’ve gone through the hiring process and Lori Mills will be our new officer for that position. It’s is part-time position and the team’s going to consist of members of the community as well as an architect, a member from the sheriff’s office, the health department, litter control and a firefighter.”
Once the committee has been formed, its bylaws will be formulated, Puckett stated.
“It will be a standing committee within the county and then from that committee, they will be able to go out and take the data and choose the locations from around the county,” he said. “The main thing is to look at the highest priority, highest need, highest level of risk; so we want to have the properties that going to be the most hazardous to be selected first.”
Puckett said the committee gives Mercer County an opportunity to deal with dilapidated properties that have been ongoing problems.
“We clean those areas up, the quality of life improves, the economics of a particular area improves, and truly the problems we have with vagrancy and substance use also will improve because you’re really trying to encourage people to go get the help that they need,” he said. “And we’re not dealing with somebody’s property just for a bad yard or a bad fence. We’re talking about dilapidated properties that are uninhabitable. They are going to get absolute first priority.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
