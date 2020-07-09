WYTHEVILLE,Va. — At the request of the Wythe County Sheriff, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating the officer-involved shooting that took place Tuesday night (outside a residence in the 500 block of Whippoorwill Road in Wythe County.
An adult male who shot at and injured two Wythe County Sheriff’s deputies was still being treated Wednesday at Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for serious injuries, according to Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police.
Once state police concludes its investigation, the findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for final review and adjudication, Geller said.
