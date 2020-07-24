GRUNDY, Va. — After a three month delay, the UTV Takeover event at Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure began Wednesday with UTV, ATV and off road enthusiasts expected to take over Southern Gap.
The event was originally scheduled for April, but was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. UTV Takeover is based in the pacific northwest, and first visited the east coast last year when Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure was UTV Takeover’s first foray.
“We are extremely excited to bring off road enthusiasts and off road vendors together to Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure and the surrounding community,” UTV Takeover’s Jim McIntire said. “We want to help promote tourism with the beautiful trails, park and community in Buchanan County, Va.”
According to a press release, this year’s event, like past UTV Takeover events, is designed to bring riders, sponsors and vendors together to enjoy a family friendly, action packed days of fun and riding. The 2019 event garnered Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure the Blue Ridge Travel Association’s Event of the Year Award.
“We are excited to be partnering with UTV Takeover to host the second UTV Takeover event at Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure,” Billie Campbell and Patrick Owens, owners of Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure said in a press release. “Throughout the event, we are certain those taking part will enjoy the variety of activities we have planned for all skill levels and age ranges.”
Admission to this year’s event is $10 per day or $25 for the full event. Children age 12 and younger are admitted free for free.
Notable names will join in the summer fun this year. Al McBeth is known for his four time distance jumping world records, as well as a well-respected businessmen in the riding industry, manufacturing and distributing UTV parts via Concept Distributing. On Saturday, July 25 at 5 p.m., McBeth is expected to make his “Gap Jump” for the cheering crowds. Other notable visitors include Ruslan Yankilevich, an 11-year-old professional off road racer whose career is taking off. He is recognized as the “Kid without Brakes” and “Certified Fearless.”
This event is not all about shows, tricks and stunts. From group rides, night rides, mud bogs, a hill climb, rally course, barrel racing, blind bandit, a Mud Run, demo rides, UTV and ATV drag racing, a Famer’s Dash, a treasure hunt, cornhole, a tire toss, rock-n-roll bingo, daily raffles, a kids zone, Show-n-Shine Day and Night events and more.
“With activities all weekend long and more than 200 miles of trail to explore on Spearhead Trails’ Coal Canyon and Ridgeview Trails, we know there is something here for everyone to enjoy,” Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure Campground Manager Kristi Rose said.
While guests began arriving on Wednesday, the gates opened on Thursday, July 23. The fun began with countless planned activities for enthusiasts of all ages. The full schedule of events with locations listed for each is available at www.utvtakeover.com. Click on the Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure event to access the event program, ticket information and camping information.
In regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the press release, the event is in accordance with Virginia’s Phase 3 status related to the COVID-19 pandemic, physical distancing will be observed at the outdoor event. Various zones have been established for activities and the trails remain open to ride. Southern Gap Outdoor has worked with VDH to ensure that the event is fully Phase 3 compliant. Reminders will be found throughout the property related to six-foot physical distancing and additional hand washing stations, including those in portable toilets and in the visitor center restrooms, have been established. Since the setting is an outdoor setting, masks and facial coverings are not required, however, physical distancing continues to be suggested. An EMT and First Aid Station is located just outside the Visitor Center area.
“If anyone is feeling under the weather, we ask that they stay home and instead watch for the photos and videos that will be circulated of the highlights of the event through our social media channels,” Campbell said. “We want everyone to stay safe and to make this event a huge success.”
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
