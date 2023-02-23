OAKVALE — When Johnathon Robinette awoke early that morning the day after Christmas he thought he had something in his eye.
“My eyes were kind of burning,” he said, and it occurred to him it may be smoke.
Robinette, an Oakvale Elementary School student who was 11 years old at the time, didn’t see any smoke at first.
“So I went around the house and then saw some smoke but I didn’t see anything around on the floor or anything on fire,” he said, but he knew he had to wake up his mother.
“I told my mom, but she said there was no smoke,” he said. “She was still half asleep but then she fully woke up and by then there was smoke everywhere.”
That is when he ran for help as his family, including two sisters and a step-dad, scrambled to get out of the house.
He ran next door barefoot and wearing only his shorts to alert neighbors to call 911.
Robinette’s sister, Haylynn, 14, said she was sound asleep.
“I heard my mom scream,” she said. “I got up and ran out the door. When my mother opened the door there was smoke everywhere.”
The flames could be seen by then.
Haylynn said she ran outside but turned back inside to see what was happening as the ceiling collapsed in Johnathon’s room.
She said she is difficult to wake up and is usually a bit groggy, but not on that morning. She was scared.
Everyone made it out okay, but they lost about everything and the house was a total loss.
Robinette said he didn’t think about what he did. “I just reacted.”
On Tuesday night, he was honored for his heroic deeds by the Oakvale Volunteer Fire Department.
“We are here to recognize a young boy who was heroic,” Mossy Clyburn, one of the founding members of the fire department, said. “I thought we needed to do something for you because it is not every day that somebody saves a family.”
Assistant Chief Shannon Clyburn praised Robinette for knowing “what you had to do.”
Clyburn said the fire started in the attic and that is why by the time smoke was in the rooms, the fire had already progressed quickly, making the situation very dangerous.
“He did a good job. He kept his family safe.”
“We do fire prevention every October with students,” he said, “and you did what you should have done. We are proud of you. Stay focused on what you can to help every time you can.”
Clyburn said what he did was a “big responsibility for an 11-year-old.”
“We are all glad you had the awareness to do what you did.”
Clyburn presented Robinette a framed Certificate of Appreciation for his “heroic action in saving his family from a house fire.”
Fire Department Capt. Harry Via took Robinette and his grandmother, Linda White Boone, for a ride in a fire truck.
Robinette said he enjoyed the ride, but was not sure about being a fireman.
“Maybe,” he said.
Several members of Oakvale Town Council were on hand for the presentation as well as Mayor Debbie Rachel and Treasurer Shenae Bailey. Many members of the fire department also attended the presentation.
