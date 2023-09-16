The Mercer County Commission recently recognized the Oakvale Volunteer Fire Department and volunteer Morris “Mossy” Clyburn by approving resolutions honoring their 50th anniversaries of service to their communities. Commissioner Gene Buckner (left) and Commission President Bill Archer presented the resolutions to Carolyn Clyburn, Morris Clyburn, their daughter Heather and son Shannon. Commissioner Greg Puckett also voted to approve the resolutions.