PRINCETON — A volunteer fire department and one of its long-serving volunteers were honored recently by the Mercer County Commission for reaching their 50th anniversary.
The Oakvale Volunteer Fire Department, which has served the people of Oakvale, Kellysville, Kelly’s Tank, Willowton, Chessy Creek and other Mercer County communities for 50 years was recognized Sept. 12 with a resolution from the Mercer County Commission.
A second resolution was approved to honor Morris Clyburn, who was among the volunteers who formed the fire department in 1973. Clyburn is still a member and the department’s first and only treasurer, County Commission President Bill Archer said when he read the resolution into the official record.
“Mossy – the derivation of the name ‘Mouse’ that a former pastor gave him due to his diminutive size as a youngster – was born in Happy Hollow on Whitlow Road,” Archer said. “After graduating from Oakvale High School, he entered Bluefield State (then) College (now University) where he earned an engineering degree. He entered the post-graduation workforce as a concrete technician for the West Virginia Division. After a brief period where he worked in the same field with Princeton Ready Mix, he retired from the DOH.
“While working with the DOH, his fellow workers changed the ‘Mouse’ name to ‘Mossy,’ according to his daughter, Heather Clyburn, a deputy clerk in the Mercer County Magistrate Office,” Archer read from the resolution. “Mossy and his wife Carolyn, a retired teachers’ aide in Mercer County Schools, raised Heather and their son, Shannon, also a volunteer firefighter with Oakvale VFD along with his son (Mossy and Carolyn’s grandson) Jace. The entire Clyburn family are faithful members of the Oakvale Ruritan Club.”
Clyburn also serves as pastor of the Oakvale Methodist Church.
The second resolution recognizes the volunteer fire department’s 50th anniversary.
“An untold-number of citizens from Oakvale and surrounding communities held bake sales, hotdog sales along with many other fundraising initiatives to help provide funding for this vital volunteer initiative,” Archer read from the proclamation. “With enough cash-in-hand to purchase a 17-year-old 1956 Chevrolet tanker truck with no doors, the stalwart volunteers swung into action by protecting the homes and families, friends and other people living in Oakvale and surrounding community.”
“The department has grown through the decades into a highly-trained and highly motivated group of men and women who are equipped with modern fire equipment and protective gear,” according to the resolution. “However, the same commitment of service to families, friends, neighbors and all who need their help continues to guide the direct the servants’ hearts of each of these volunteer firefighters.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
