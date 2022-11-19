OAKVALE — An annual tradition in Oakvale is back on Nov. 25 this year.
The Oakvale Community Christmas Tree Lighting will be held in conjunction with the Cookie Baking Contest.
Sponsored by the Oakvale Area Outreach Team (OAOT), the tree lighting, held next to the Oakvale Volunteer Fire Department, will take place at 5 p.m. after the cookie contest.
A welcome will be presented by event founder Ginger Williby and Harmony’s Kids/OAOT Youth Choir, directed by Elizabeth Castillo, will perform.
The tree will be lit by a special guest, Mr. Santa Claus, and the event will conclude as he greets all children with a treat bag.
But before the tree lighting, everyone is invited to the East River Ruritan Building beside the fire station for the cookie contest, which starts at 4 p.m.
Adult and children’s categories will be awarded 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes. Best Presentation will also be awarded.
All entries must be at the building between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. A copy of the cookie receipt must accompany cookies and a minimum of 24 cookies is required.
Judges will make their way around sampling each cookie then confer to make the choices.
The event is free to everyone.
Homemade hot chocolate will be provided by the Oakvale United Methodist Church and homemade cookies will be served at no charge.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
