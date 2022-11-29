OAKVALE — After a two-year absence because of the pandemic, an Oakvale tradition returned over the Thanksgiving weekend with a cookie baking contest and Christmas Tree Lighting.
“I kept hoping it would take off, and it keeps getting bigger and better,” said Ginger Williby, who reestablished a holiday baking contest in 2017 after being dormant for many years and initiated the tree-lighting as well.
Williby said she was happy with the turnout this year, especially since the event had not been held since 2019.
“It’s just a blessing that we can do this,” she said. “I like to see community events since we no longer have a high school. We need more community things.”
Williby said many who come to the event have not seen each other for awhile so that makes it special and it’s good to bring the community together.
“I just love it,” she said.
The event was held Friday night and before the tree-lighting some high-powered judges sampled cookies in both adult and kids categories to choose the best ones.
Judges sampled dozens of cookies, washed down with milk, before collaborating and picking winners.
Those judges included Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran, Sheriff Tommy Bailey, Chief Deputy A.P. Christian, Magistrate Keith Compton, Commissioner Greg Puckett, Robbie Palmer, Executive Director of Harmony for Hope Inc. and Samantha McClung.
First Place Adult went to Shirley Stroup and Devin Higgins; Second Place Adult, Drema Smith; Third Place Adult, Taylor Hylton; First Place Kids, Kelley Ballard; Second Place Kids, Dawson Ballard; Third Place kids, Brytan Owens; Best Adult Display, Marie Perdue butt; and Best Kids Display went to JJ and Jace Perdue.
“I think it’s important for our county and our county officials to support our communities in events like this,” Cochran said. “Plus, you get to come and eat cookies and drink milk, so who wouldn’t want to do this?”
Puckett said it is all about community support.
“The more we support the more rural areas the stronger we are as a whole,” he said.
“It’s great to come down for this,” Compton said. “It is one of the bigger events we are invited to.”
Compton said this was the second year he has participated and “it’s great to come down and see how many people come out, especially for a community this small.”
“I’m overwhelmed at the attendance,” said Greg Whitlow from nearby Kellysville.
Whitlow said he has attended most of the events and they are great for the community.
During the event, Williby recognized Delbert Whitlow, who worked from the beginning to help out with the celebration.
“I appreciate you very much,” she said.
“I was in one of the of the original groups that formed this,” Whitlow said.
Williby also thanked Sherry Davis for running the cookie baking contest.
Before the tree-lighting, the children’s choir, directed by Elizabeth Castillo, from the Oakvale Area Outreach Team sang holiday songs.
The evening was topped off by the arrival of Santa Clause and hot chocolate and cookies for everyone.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
