Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.