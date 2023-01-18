OAKVALE — Two Oakvale residents were honored Tuesday evening with a special certificate from Gov. Jim Justice for their volunteer work in the community.
Melanie Meadows and Cynthia Neely were presented the certificates by Bill Archer, Mercer County Commission President.
Archer said he was honored to present the awards from the Governor.
“The certificate itself is small,” he said, “but the contributions you made in order to receive this certificate are great.”
Neely and Meadows are co-leaders, along with Debra Williby-Walker of the Oakvale Area Outreach Team (OAOT), which tackles many projects in the community throughout the year.
Archer said the number of hours, 22,000, the group has spent in their volunteer work is “unbelievable” for a small community.
In the certificate, Justice praised the volunteers for their “ongoing contributions and continued work as a leader in strengthening and bringing change to the Oakvale area.”
“As Governor, I commend you for you dedication and wish you the best for the future,” Justice said.
Neely said she was honored to receive the recognition from the Governor, but it is all about making the community better and thriving, with plenty of pride, like it once was.
“I am really shocked and I appreciate the acknowledgement,” she said. “I don’t want to take all the credit. We have a team. I love doing what I do. I am just speechless.”
Meadows said the certificate means a lot to her.
“We do what what we do because … we are destined to do it,” she said. “We are just trying to improve our community and the surrounding area.”
Meadows said they are also proud of what they are teaching the children in OAOT about community work.
Alan Meadows, another member of the OAOT, presented the Volunteer of the Year Award to Jack Lewis.
“It’s a great night at the Outreach,” he said, adding that volunteers are dedicated, honorable, team players, dependable and trustworthy.
“That is just a few definitions of what we are looking at tonight,” he said. “There is really not enough words to be said.”
Lewis fits the description, he said, and is always there when needed.
“That is what we do here,” Lewis said of working as a team and getting things done.
Meadows said members of the OATO, which includes about 25 children, looked around and saw what needed to be done, from planting flowers to many food giveaways and home improvement projects, and “dug in” and got it done.
“We achieved what we wanted to achieve and plan to have a bigger year this year,” he said. “We look forward to doing more work.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.