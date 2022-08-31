OAKVALE — It is very literally neighbor helping neighbor.
The Oakvale Area Outreach Team (OAOT) is already well known for its beautification projects in the Oakvale area, constructing flower boxes at strategic locations and even mowing and weed eating around them.
But the team does far more than that, including initiating a backpack program for kids returning to school this year and repairing their neighbors’ homes when they need it.
Cindy Neeley is one of the leaders of OAOT and said the team offers hope.
“We are offering hope to the people in our communities with beautification projects and we feel like helping our elderly and community members with home repairs gives a hand up,” she said. “If people have the materials on site, we gather up volunteers to help with roof repairs, build ramps, porches and more.”
Neely said it is a matter of attending to people’s needs.
“Whatever help people may need we try our best to fulfill that need,” she said. “It’s not always easy to find help these days and we want to make things a little easier for folks to maintain their homes, especially the elderly and physically disabled.”
Many needing help have already been tended to by OAOT.
“We have an ongoing list of jobs,” said Neeley, who is coordinating the home repair program.
The latest project is installing siding on a home in Oakvale, a project started by the owner’s late husband when he purchased the materials, but he passed away before he could finish the job.
That is when the team, along with volunteers from Recover Point in Bluefield, stepped in to complete the work.
“We really appreciate them very much,” Neeley said of the Recovery Point volunteers.
Team member Melanie Meadows said “it is truly a blessing that we were able to team up with Recovery Point.”
“So far, the group has done some roof repairs, built a handicap ramp, done weedeating, helped put up a blessing box and been working on a project that I suggested we do and that is put siding on a home for a resident in town,” she said. “I am very proud of the Recovery Point guys for lending us their skill and ability to help get these projects done. They are a true blessing and we can’t thank them enough.”
Barbara Jenkins, owner of the house getting the siding installed, said she does not what she would have done without the help.
“I appreciate it because I could not afford to have it put up,” she said of the skilled work that is usually expensive. “It takes people who really know what they are doing.”
Jenkins said volunteers have worked on it two weekends so far, with the recent rains setting them back some.
“It has gone good so far,” she said. “I am really thrilled.”
Kimberley Ballard, another OAOT member, is in charge of the backpack program, which was part of Oakvale Elementary School’s Back to School Bash on Thursday, the day before students returned to classrooms.
“This is our first year doing it with the Outreach Team,” she said.
Ballard said she saw Giles County’s program to make sure kids had a backpack, which has become a routine necessity for students, and other school supplies.
“It seems to help out the kids in the community tremendously,” she said, “so I asked if we could incorporate it with Oakvale (OAOT).”
Other members jumped on board and the team started soliciting help.
“The school already had supplies for the kids so we concentrated on backpacks,” she said, with the goal of gathering 177, one backpack for each student at Oakvale Elementary.
Ballard said they reached out to agencies, churches and area businesses for help, challenging them all to step up and help.
Conn-Weld Industries of Princeton stepped up in a big way.
Ballard said the company asked employees to bring a backpack to work and pledged 100 backpacks for the Outreach Team, a goal they reached.
Combined with the other backpack and monetary donations from other businesses and churches, they ended up with a total of 215 backpacks, she said. “We had a lot of community support.”
Ballard said the team also worked with United Way to offer students a new pair of shoes if they needed them.
Team co-leaders Debra Wiliby-Walker, Neeley and Meadows organized the beautification project, with the help of other members and especially the youth.
“I think we have 61 members in some capacity,” Walker said, with about 30 of those youth.
“Our youth is really growing fast,” Neeley said.
Walker said seniors have also asked to help.
“They decided to do sunshine baskets,” she said. “So if there is death or an illness or somebody is down and out or going through a hard time, our seniors put together these sunshine baskets and they wrap seven gifts, one to be opened each day.”
The team also worked with litter control during the county’s Love Where You Live campaign, collecting more than ton of litter.
“We are not finished,” Walker said. “Our team members have bags and we are going to continue to do this throughout the year. That’s going to be an ongoing beautification project.“
Walker said everyone needs to “come back together and be neighborly and help one another out,” but it’s also about the future.
“We are not doing this for us. We are doing this for out future generations,” she said. “Every project we get involved in our youth is normally right there with us.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
