OAKVALE — Members of the Oakvale Area Outreach Team is putting money to work to beautify their community and help those in need.
The team recently received a $1,000 grant from Community Connections and the result includes handmade planters full of flowers placed at about a dozen locations.
Team co-leaders Debra Williby Walker, Cindy Neeley and Melanie Meadows organized the project, with the help of other team members.
“Micheal Truitt, Alan Meadows and Melanie Meadows made the planter boxes for us,” Walker said. “When you drive around the community you will see these. We have 11 flower boxes completed and we have three flower beds and we are putting out flower pots as well.”
“I am working on a tire project, refurbishing tires for flower beds,” Neeley said.
The planter project has been months in the making, Walker said. “I think we were discussing it for a period of time and on May 1 we submitted the proposal (to Community Connections).
She and Neeley then met with Candace Harless of the Mercer County Coalition for Healthy Communities and started picking up flowers.
“We were bringing flowers home while Melanie was busy building boxes,” she said.
Neeley said most of the flowers were purchased from Lowe’s in Princeton and in Bluefield, Va, with the latter store also donating some, as well as from Southern Highlands’ greenhouse.
“One of our youth members (Kailey Meadows) planted flowers from seed,” Walker said.
Neeley said she is only 8 years old and “has a green thumb.”
“We are getting ready to plant some of those on Monday,” she said of the ones from Kailey.
“I think we have 61 members in some capacity,” Walker said of the team , with about 30 of those youth.
“Our youth is really growing fast,” Neeley said, and they get very involved.
Walker said seniors in the community have also asked to help.
“They decided to do sunshine baskets,” she said. “So if there is a death or an illness or somebody is down and out or going through a hard time, our seniors put together these sunshine baskets and they wrap seven gifts, one to be opened each day.”
That’s because, she said, when people are going through hard times it takes a period of time to get through those so “that first week it gives them something to look forward to each day.”
The gifts also have some scripture or words of encourage on the front.
Although some of the group are the primary workers, others do things that best suit them.
“I don’t want to take anything away from the team members,” Walker said. “Team members have different talents and they all bring something to the table. No matter who we have in the community that contacts us, we will find a spot for them somewhere. There is always something for somebody to do.”
The team was organized in August last year.
Walker was contacted by Alicia Vest with the Matoaka Outreach Team.
“She told me that she had all kinds of leftover overstocked food,” she said. “She wanted to see if I wanted to give it out in the Oakvale area.”
Walker was in Beckley at the time but called Neeley and Meadows when she returned.
“We all put our head together and we just went ahead and formed our Oakvale Area Outreach Team,” she said.
“We were all working loosely on our own anyway down here doing things. Cindy was out delivering things, groceries, or fixing things.”
“I have been a caregiver all of my life,” Neeley said, taking care of both parents and now a handicapped uncle.
“The community has always supported everybody’s efforts down here,” Walker said. “So a lot of our team members were already doing things on their own.”
Walker has a long history of community service, along with her grandson Brady Walker, who has been recognized numerous times for his contributions.
Planting the flowers has been a team effort with plenty involvement from the youth.
Walker said the team is also under the guidance of Harmony for Hope out of Mt. Hope, their sponsoring organization.
“Under their guidance, we are trying to ask residents to express themselves through art, music and Appalachian Heritage,” she said, which is part of the goal of the Mercer County Coalition for Healthy Communities to grow relationships within the community.
All of this is directed toward urging everyone to take pride in where they live and their heritage.
“We all need to come back together and be neighborly and help one another out,” Walker said.
But it’s also about the future.
“We are not doing this for us. We are doing this for out future generations,” she said. “Every project we get involved in, our youth is normally right there with us.”
The team also worked with litter control during the county’s Love Where You Live campaign.
“As of right now, our team has picked up 2,020 pounds of litter,” Walker said. “We are not finished. Our team members have bags and we are going to continue to do this throughout the year. That’s going to be an ongoing beautification project.“
Community members have seen them picking up litter and asked for bags to help.
“It’s like a ripple effect,” Walker said.
Some projects are impromptu.
“On the spur of the moment I went and bought flags and had some of the kids in our youth put the posts in the triangle for Memorial Day weekend,” Neeley said, referring to an area where the old Rt. 460 meets Rt. 112 beside the Oakvale Fire Department.
She said many in her family and in the community are veterans.
“We get those ideas and we go and we make it happen,” Neeley said.
The team also delivers food boxes to the elderly and families who are struggling. Neeley said they will do all they can for people who need help.
“If it can be done, we will figure it out,” Walker said. “And if not, we’ll call some other team members in and they may be able to do it.”
Walker said the team has had a lot of community support.
Alan Meadows is working on another project to finish a house siding project a lady’s husband had started but died before he could finish.
“That instills hope for the community,” Meadows said of neighbors helping neighbors. “That’s what we are all about. Making the community better, beautifying it, bringing people together, getting them involved.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
