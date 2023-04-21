OAKVALE — Oakvale Elementary School’s students cheered Thursday as the newest member of the faculty walked into the gymnasium and wagged his tail.
Oakley, an apricot and white labradoodle – a mix between a Labrador retriever and a poodle – is West Virginia’s newest therapy dog arriving at a school through the Friends With Paws Communities in Schools (CIS) program. The program’s therapy dogs help children address trauma and socio-emotional issues.
“Today is a very special day for the students and staff of Oakvale Elementary,” First Lady Justice told the children. “Everyone is so excited to have Oakley, and I couldn’t be happier for them. I know Oakley will provide comfort and support to the students for years to come.”
The Friends With Paws program places certified therapy dogs in several schools across the state, providing companionship and comfort for students in need of a boost. Since April 2022, 12 Friends With Paws therapy dogs have been placed in CIS schools across the state.
Other therapy dogs have been placed in county school systems throughout southern West Virginia. Coal, a male black Labrador, serves Welch Elementary School in McDowell County and River, a female yellow Labrador, is serving the students at Pineville Elementary School in Wyoming County. Marshal, a male labradoodle, is at Hinton Area Elementary School in Summers County.
Oakvale Elementary School has 180 students in grades pre-K to fifth grade.
“We feel so incredibly blessed at Oakvale to have Oakley with us,” Principal LaCosta Hodges said. “He is going to have such a positive impact on our students’ attendance and social emotional health. Our students have so much love to give, and Oakley will fit in perfectly with our family.”
Hodges said the faculty has been training with Oakley to learn commands and how to work with him.
“I think he was training us,” she said as the students and Oakley got acquainted. “He knows exactly what to do.”
Oakley will live with a primary care handler while other handlers work with him throughout the day, Hodges said.
West Virginia’s First Lady spoke about the Friends With Paws program while the students lined up to pet Oakley, give him a tummy rub or share a fist bump.
“Since the pandemic, it has been really hard for kids to come back to school to learn,” Justice said. “They’re a little bit apprehensive about doing things. We want them to feel like they have the freedom. This dog is going to be here every day, greet them at the door every day and be a good reason to come to school. and we’re real happy to be at Oakvale. He’s beautiful. The children seem to love him and the teachers as well.”
Oakley was purchased from Ultimate Canines in Indiana.
“They’re very specialized dogs,” Justice said. “They have very good training; about 10 months to a year before they come here. They’re tolerant of children and what they do in schools. They’re adaptable.”
The Friends With Paws program is a partnership between the Governor’s Office, West Virginia CIS Nonprofit and the West Virginia Department of Education. Therapy dogs are placed in schools within CIS counties where students are disproportionately affected by poverty, substance misuse, or other at-risk situations, and are in the greatest need of a support animal, state officials said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.