PRINCETON — A Mercer County resident announced his candidacy Wednesday for the Mercer County Commission in the upcoming General Election on Nov. 3 this year.
Ronnie Oakley said in his announcement that he is an “Unaffiliated strong Constitutional Candidate who is ready to work for the people of Mercer County.”
As an Unaffiliated Candidate, Oakley had to gather percent of the total number of voters that cast ballots in the 2014 election which equated to 144 valid, registered voter signatures, according to the announcement. This task was achieved July 27 and his candidacy was made official July 31.
“Mr. Oakley made Mercer County, W.Va. his home in 2014. He was born and raised in North Carolina but fell in love with the people and location of Mercer County. He was a paid career Fire Driver prior to losing his career after an injury sustained in the Fire Service resulted in him succumbing to the opioid crisis,” according to the announcement. “After a several year battle with opioids and Suboxone he was able to walk away from it and go back to a normal healthy life.”
“Through this experience his passion is helping the drug problem in Mercer County. His plans are to help through a commonsense approach. There is no better support system than those who have been there before and understand the struggle,” according to the announcement. “He will also highlight recoveries to give families and the community hope instead of constantly focusing on the negativity.”
Oakley said he “looks forward to earning the vote of every voter in Mercer County along with increasing the voter turnout at the polls. He will be launching a Meet Mercer Initiative beginning Aug, 24, 2020 with the goal to personally meet as many Mercer Countians as possible in person by October 31, 2020. He is currently working on dates for Town Halls to allow voters interested to ask him the hard-pressing questions that are most of the time overlooked. He welcomes his challenger, Greg Puckett, to a combined Town Hall so that voters may see the two candidates’ side by side.”
Oakley has a website at www.ronnieformercer.com for updates to his campaign. Dates and locations for various events will be posted as they become available. Oakley is also on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ronnieformercer
