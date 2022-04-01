BLUEFIELD — Bluefield Daily Telegraph Photographer Jessica Nuzzo has been selected as a finalist in the “Photographer of the Year” and “Video of the Year” categories in the national 2021 Best of CNHI editorial contest.
The finalist categories were announced Thursday by CNHI. The contest recognizes the individual and collective achievements of the company’s journalists in both print and digital categories.
“I am honored to be recognized by my colleagues,” Nuzzo said. “I truly enjoy telling the stories of those in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia through the camera lens.”
Nuzzo has worked as a photojournalist at the Daily Telegraph since 2017, and before that worked as a photographer for the Winston-Salem Journal in Winston-Salem, N.C. and the High Point Enterprise.
Nuzzo, a resident of Princeton, is a 2014 graduate of Randleman High School. She previously resided in Sophia, N.C., before moving to West Virginia.
In addition to Nuzzo, Bluefield Daily Telegraph Editor Samantha Perry was named “Columnist of the Year” in the CNHI competition, which is the fifth year that Perry has won that award.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
