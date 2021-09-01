PRINCETON — Three area long-term care facilities are included in the 43 total COVID outbreaks being reported in nursing homes around the state.
According to the state DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources), the Princeton Health Care has reported six active cases with four residents and two staff, and Stonerise Princeton has two staff members who tested positive. In McDowell County, McDowell Nursing and Rehab Center has reported six cases with one resident and five staff testing positive for the virus.
Outbreaks in long-term care facilities have continued to climb along with the active COVID cases in the state.
Gov. Jim Justice reported the 43 outbreaks on Monday during his pandemic briefing. Only a few weeks ago, the number of outbreaks was in the single digits.
After the pandemic began last year, long-term care facilities around the state were hit hard because residents are the most vulnerable population.
Locally, COVID-related deaths at these facilities included 24 at Princeton Health Care, nine at Mercer Nursing and Rehab, eight at Maples Health Care, seven at Stonerise Monroe County and three at Stonerise Princeton, according to the DHHR.
Justice also said school outbreaks are climbing as students return to school.
The West Virginia Department of Education is reporting 26 outbreaks in schools involving a total of 135 cases.
Mercer County students are scheduled to return to classrooms Sept. 7 and McDowell County students started classes Monday. All students and staff will wear masks.
Monroe County students returned to classes on Aug. 23 but started remote learning Tuesday after the county is seeing its largest number of positive COVID cases since the pandemic began.
Students are slated to head back to the classrooms on Sept. 7.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
