PRINCETON — A nursing home that was the site of 24 COVID-19 related deaths in Mercer County during the summer months has once again suspended public visitation to the facility.
The Princeton Health Care Center made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.
We at PHCC are closely monitoring the steady increase of COVID-19 cases in Mercer County,” the statement said. “Unfortunately, we feel at this time that it is in the best interest of our residents to temporarily suspend visitation. This suspension will take place at 12 p.m. today, Wednesday, October 21st. We will reevaluate the situation on Monday, October 26th and hope to look at resuming visitation at that time.”
The Princeton-based nursing home was identified as a COVID-19 outbreak site earlier this summer. There were 24 COVID-19 deaths associated with the nursing home, which represents the majority of the 31 COVID-19 related deaths to date in Mercer County.
The remaining seven virus deaths in the county are not associated with the nursing home, which is no longer identified as an outbreak site by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
