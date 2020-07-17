PRINCETON – A Mercer County health care center reported Friday that one of its residents had tested positive for COVID-19 while a hospitalization was reported in neighboring Tazewell County, Va. with virus cases also being confirmed in a Buchanan County, Va. correctional facility.
The Princeton Health Care Center issued a statement Friday afternoon that one of its residents had tested positive for COVID-19.
"We are working closely with local and state health officials while continuing our previous infection control interventions," according to the health center's statement. "Cumulatively speaking, since March there have been three staff members test positive. Two have fully recovered, while one continues to recover at home. This is the first positive resident case. There are three additional individuals that we are closely monitoring due to respiratory-related symptoms. Infection control practices remain in place for those individuals."
Princeton Health Care Center has suspended visitation of residents until further notice.
"We continue to encourage window visits, the use of Skype video conferencing, phone calls and written communication to stay in touch with loved ones," according to the center's statement.
The cumulative total of virus cases to date in Mercer County also climbed to 68 Friday.
Tazewell County reported its first hospitalization Friday due to COVID-19, but no details were available.
In Buchanan County, Va., the Keen Mountain Correctional Facility has confirmed six cases, with three among inmates and three with staff.
