HURLEY, Va. — A Buchanan County school nurse has been arrested for stealing medication from a school.
Candie Leeann Blankenship, 37, of Hurley, was arrested on March 10, and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of petit larceny, according to a release from the Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan.
While working at Hurley Elementary and Hurley High School, Blankenship was expected to dispense student's medication to them, as specified by the student's doctor. This medication included schedule II narcotics, Adderall, according to the release.
After discovering that some of the medication was unaccounted for, the school began an investigation, the release states.
The investigation discovered that there were two separate incidents, one between January 13 and January 15, of 2020, and the second between January 31 and March 4, 2020.
After going before a magistrate, Blankenship was released on an unsecured $5,000 bond.
