PRINCETON — A registered nurse who usually works a hospital’s night shift got up early one morning this week to get an inoculation, and she soon became the first person in line to get the new COVID-19 vaccine.
Sara Hill, RN, a charge nurse at Princeton Community Hospital’s emergency department, received her first of two shots of the new COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, a day after it arrived from a distribution hub in Lewisburg.
“Mostly, everybody was pretty excited,” Hill said of the vaccine’s arrival. “There were a couple of people who were still hesitant to get it because it’s so new, and it’s just something different that we have not had to deal with. I was a little bit nervous, but I also excited to try this to see if this will actually help with the pandemic we have going on.”
Hill and one of her fellow nurses decided to go to PCH early for their inoculations, which were starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
“She asked me if we were going to go up there this morning, and I’m like yes, let’s go on up, go ahead and do it,” she recalled. “Pretty much, I was the first in line.”
Hill said that she usually feels some pains when she gets a vaccination, but that was not what she experienced with the COVID injection.
“I didn’t even feel the shot. Literally, it did not hurt me at all. With my flu shots that I get every year, my arm gets sore and I feel a little bit of pain like immediately after, and for a couple of days my arm is sore,” she stated. “I did not feel it; it did not hurt in the least little bit. I was actually surprised and I was asking my coworker who was giving it to me, ‘Are you seriously finished? Is it done?’ She said yea. It didn’t hurt. I asked the girl who came after me and she said the exact same thing. It didn’t hurt.”
“I did take a little bit of Mortrin afterwards to be on the safe side because I do that with every vaccine, but I don’t think I would have needed it,” Hill added.
Hill did feel some discomfort the following day, but she said that it still was not as painful as a flu shot.
“I was surprised. I was really surprised. They suggest that you stay in the area about 15 minutes or so to make sure you don’t have any reaction to the injection, any allergic reactions or anything,” she stated. “So far, so good.”
Nursing Director Rose Morgan said when the vaccine was delivered to PCH that the hospital was following CDC and state guidelines concerning who should be inoculated first. These vaccine recipients include emergency room workers and other personnel who have frequent and prolonged exposure to the virus.
“I work in the emergency department. I’m a designated charge nurse down there,” Hill said. “Most of us in the emergency department definitely have direct contact with the patients. We actually, aside from EMS and first responders that get to them, we’re the first line who sees them. There are some that don’t have as many symptoms as others, and we have some who are really struggling with this. I mean, you see it from one extreme to the other. You see some people who are doing very well when they get COVID and they don’t have as bad symptoms, and then you have some that deteriorate and they have to be intubated and taking more work to stabilize.”
“Being the charge nurse, I’m not in the rooms as much as the other nurses,” she said. “They really, definitely go in the rooms more than I do, but I still have to go in and help them at times, so we are exposed quite a bit to the virus.”
COVID-19 did not start off strongly in West Virginia when the pandemic began, but it soon made its presence felt locally.
“When this first started, our state was not hit that hard. It was eerie. It was like the calm before the storm, I would say,” Hill recalled. “There were several nights when we were not busy at all, which was kind of weird. Now it is definitely challenging. We have lots of people who come in with the virus with minor symptoms, but they’re obviously scared because they’ve been diagnosed with this.”
“And then we have people come in that are really sick and they seem to deteriorate and it is making it more difficult because our hospital’s been at capacity and other surrounding hospitals have been at capacity, so we’re trying to take care of as many people as we can that have this virus and other medical issues like strokes and heart attacks,” she continued. “I just would just like for the virus to die down to the point where we can be almost at a norm again to where we can still take care of the sick people. It’s overwhelming right now with what we have going on.”
Despite the challenges and the stresses, members of the staff are continuing to provide care.
“We’re definitely trying to do the best we can with what we have,” Hill said. “Some nights it’s just really overwhelming with how many people we do have come in with it and with the other emergencies on top of that.”
Hill suggested that people try to stay home until the pandemic can die down to a certain extent if they are able to do so. She also encouraged people to wear masks.
“It’s really tough, too, because we’re having to limit visitors into the hospital because of this and it’s really hard,” she said.
Hill urged the public to wear masks and use social distancing. Like other people working in the medical community, she is concerned about the possibility of bringing the virus home. A husband of one of her friends became ill with COVID-19.
Hill said doesn’t want to make her husband sick or take it to her parents.
“I try to be careful,” she said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
