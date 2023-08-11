BLUEFIELD — Hungry bears are part of life in West Virginia, and now they’re getting ready to eat even more as they start bulking up for their long winter hibernation.
And that hunt for food is bringing them closer to local homes.
Bears searching for food are appearing on doorbell cameras and security cameras and they’re often sniffing at or raiding garbage cans. Locally, there has been an increase in the bear population around Bluefield over the last five to six years, said Detective-Lieutenant K.L. Adams with the Bluefield Police Department.
The department has been getting between five to 10 calls a week about nuisance bears, Adams said Thursday.
“It’s throughout the city,” he stated. “It’s not just one certain area.”
The city is adjacent to Stoney Ridge Mountain and East River Mountain, and both have high bear populations. Female bears can have from one to five cubs a year, Adams said, adding that last year he saw two females with sets of four cubs. Eventually, the females send those cubs out on their own.
“They keep the cubs with them around two years and then they run them off,” Adams said. “They have to find new territory to live in and they have to find food sources.”
Besides wild foods such as berries, bears will turn to gardens, bird feeders and garbage cans. Black bears will run away the majority of the time when they see people, but local bears are becoming more “domesticated” and have less fear of being around people, Adams said. Residents can call the police to run off bears they spot around their homes.
Colin Carpenter, bear project manager for the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), said the growing numbers of ring doorbell cameras and home security cameras designed to deter theft are picking up up bear activity that has gone unnoticed in the past.
“We’re seeing a lot of things we didn’t know were happening,” he said.
Throughout the summer and into the fall, bears seek out high-calorie, high-energy food such as wild blackberries and blueberries. These wild foods ripen in July, but now that food supply is starting to run out. Bears are now looking for more sources of high-calorie food, Carpenter said.
“As we get closer to fall, bears will be eating almost nonstop in their preparation for winter denning,” he stated.
Bears are classified as carnivores, but they will eat any food that humans and pets will eat. Hungry bears’ first source for these edibles is garbage, so the number one thing the state DNR recommends is keeping garbage cans out of reach, Carpenter said. This is as simple as keeping garbage cans in a garage, basement or outbuilding and putting them out only on the mornings when trash is collected.
“And that will deter most bear activity,” he added.
Adams also advised residents to make sure their trash cans are out of reach.
“The easier you make it for them to get a meal, the more your’e going to have them,” he said.
Humans provide another common food source that’s popular with bears.
“The number two is bird feeders,” Carpenter said. “Bird seed is very high in calories and easy to consume.”
While many people enjoy putting out feeders and watching birds gather, feeding them during the summer isn’t necessary, he stated. Birds don’t need to be fed during the summer, but it does help them when winter weather arrives and natural food is scarce. And that’s the time when bears are hibernating, so the feeders are less likely to attract them.
Carpenter also advised pet owners not to leave dog or cat food outside overnight. Give pets only enough food for one meal because leftovers will attract bears. Both Carpenter and Adams advised dog owner to look outside before letting their pets go out to make sure they don’t try to chase a bear or have a confrontation with one.
In August 2017, a Pocahontas, Va. resident was injured when he suddenly encountered a bear on his porch. Virginia wildlife authorities later determined that the bear was eating cat food that was left outside.
Bears became a problem in May 2016 when they routinely raided about 140 trash cans they found around Tiffany Manor in Bluefield. Officials with the state DNR said then that it was the second- worst case of nuisance bears they had seen this year.
The state DNR offers tips for avoiding nuisance bear activity:
• Keep garbage secure in a garage or storage building and only place cans out for collection on the morning of pick-up, not the night before.
• Seal food scraps that produce an odor in a plastic bag before placing them in the trash.
• Don’t place food scraps in a compost pile during the summer.
• Don’t let outside pet food stay out overnight.
• Take down bird feeders and clean and store them until late fall.
• Store livestock feed in bear-proof containers or inside a secure building.
• Keep bears out of beehives and chicken houses by installing an electric fence.
Carpenter said more tips of avoiding bear problems are available on the website BearWise at bearwise.org.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
