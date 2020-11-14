PRINCETON — As the state struggles with growing numbers of positive COVID-19 cases, Mercer County continues to see numbers rise and schools are seeing more quarantines with students not being able to attend classes.
Gov. Jim Justice said Friday new positive cases are averaging more than 700 a day, with a record 4,611 new cases in the last seven days. Active cases have climbed to 8,531 around the state.
As of Friday, outbreaks in 21 schools have been reported (at least two linked cases in a school) around the state with 120 total cases.
More quarantines were announced Friday by Mercer County Schools, including the cheerleading team at Montcalm High School. Princeton Middle School and Princeton High School also are returning to remote learning only for at least two days due to positive COVID-19 cases at the schools.
According to the board of education, a positive case of COVID-19 case has been confirmed for an employee at Princeton Middle School and Princeton High School.
“The number of staff ordered to quarantine has resulted in the inability to adequately staff these two schools and properly supervise students,” a statement from the board of education said. “Therefore, students at Princeton Middle School and Princeton High School will move to remote learning for Friday, November 13th and Monday, November 16th. Mercer County Health Department has concluded contact tracing and all affected have been notified.”
The board said a positive case of COVID-19 also was confirmed for an employee at PikeView Middle school. The statement said the number of staff ordered to quarantine has resulted in the inability to adequately supervise 8th grade students. Therefore, all 8th grade students at PikeView Middle School will move to remote learning until further notice. The Mercer County Health Department has concluded contact tracing and all affected individuals have been notified.
The Mercer County Health Department will conduct further contact tracing.
The health department’s Friday update showed the county has 31 new cases, bringing the cumulative total to 1.098 with 348 active cases and 37 deaths.
Current outbreaks in the county are being seen at two mental health facilities involving a total of 15 staff members and one patient, two long-term care facilities with a total of four staff members, and a staff member at one home care agency.
On Monday and Wednesday next week, the health department will be offering free drive-thru testing from noon to 3 p.m.. and again on Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.
McDowell County Health Department officials on Friday confirmed 12 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the overall total cases to 271 with 100 being active. The 12 new cases Friday were attributed to community spread. Our 100 active cases are located throughout the county, with eight of the active cases hospitalized and one on a ventilator.
The county’s first COVID-related death was reported this week as well as an outbreak at Stevens Correctional facility that, as of Friday, had 40 positives among inmates and 22 with staff.
Contact tracing is ongoing at all health departments in the state.
During Justice’s pandemic briefing Friday, DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch praised health departments and said contact tracers are ready to help when needed.
“Local health departments are doing an unbelievable job in a difficult situation,” he said. “Everyone is exhausted.”
The state now has about 450 contact tracers, he said. “We have folks available and ready for contact tracing at any time.”
Dr. Ayne Amjad, the state Health Officer and head of the Bureau of Public Health, said on Friday people should not stop seeing their primary care health providers.
“Some patients are fearful to go to the doctor,” she said, adding that it is safe and precautions are taken, including mask wearing.
If people postpone checkups or needed visits to their primary care provider, a condition cold worsen, she said, and an emergency room visit may result.
“It is a way to avoid unnecessary ER visits,” she said. “We need you to utilize your primary care providers during this time.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.